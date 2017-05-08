Family honors woman killed in Las Vegas school bus collision

A memorial was set up for Maria Castillo near the intersection of Nellis Boulevard and Carey Avenue in Las Vegas, Sunday, May 7, 2017. Castillo, a 70-year-old woman, was killed after her car collided with a school bus last week. (Blake Apgar/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @blakeapgar

A memorial was set up for Maria Castillo near the intersection of Nellis Boulevard and Carey Avenue in Las Vegas, Sunday, May 7, 2017. Castillo was killed after her car collided with a school bus last week. (Blake Apgar/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @blakeapgar

About 10 people gathered Sunday near the intersection of Nellis Boulevard and Carey Avenue to set up a memorial for the woman killed when her car collided with a school bus last week.

“She is missed,” read a sign attached to the fence near the spot 70-year-old Maria Castillo’s sedan stopped after colliding with a school bus in the intersection Thursday morning. Castillo died after the collision, and her 10-year-old granddaughter, Priscilla, was critically injured. More than a dozen schoolchildren aboard the bus as well as the bus driver were sent to hospitals after the collision.

Castillo’s son, Erick Castillo, was among family members helping to set up the memorial up. A white cross with flowers and candles marked where he lost his mother.

He said his niece’s condition is slowly improving.

“We’re still praying, so we’re asking for prayers,” he said.

A Go Fund Me page for Priscilla has raised $3,235 as of Sunday night.

