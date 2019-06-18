82°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
News

Grand Canyon to celebrate listing as International Dark Sky Park

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 18, 2019 - 2:21 pm
 

It’s hard to match the experience of peering down into the Grand Canyon. Just don’t forget to look up.

The iconic Arizona attraction 280 miles east of Las Vegas has been certified as an International Dark Sky Park, joining other such stargazing hot spots as Death Valley and Great Basin national parks.

Grand Canyon was granted provisional dark sky status in 2016, prompting three years of lighting retrofits throughout the park’s developed areas to minimize light pollution.

Nearly 70 percent of the park’s lighting is now considered “dark-sky compliant” by the experts on such things: the International Dark-Sky Association, a Tucson, Ariz.-based nonprofit that fights light pollution and certifies starry places.

National Park Service officials will celebrate the achievement with a ceremony at 10 a.m. Saturday at the Mather Amphitheater on the canyon’s South Rim.

The gathering also will serve as the kick off for Grand Canyon’s 29th annual Star Party, which will feature eight days of astronomical events on both rims of the canyon.

There now are 68 certified dark sky parks and more than 115 dark sky places around the world.

Death Valley, 100 miles west of Las Vegas, joined the list in 2013. Nevada’s Great Basin National Park, 350 miles northeast of Las Vegas, was designated in 2016, thanks to nighttime conditions that the association described as almost as dark as before the invention of the electric light.

According to the park service, Grand Canyon’s journey into darkness involved converting roughly a third of the park’s more than 5,000 exterior fixtures to shielded or low-emitting lights. Close to 100 of the fixtures qualified as historic and could not be replaced, so they got new bulbs or other changes in consultation with Arizona’s State Historic Preservation Office.

The park’s official nonprofit partner, the Grand Canyon Conservancy, raised more than $1 million to help pay for the work.

And park officials aren’t finished yet.

In the coming years, Grand Canyon plans on making 90 percent of its lights dark-sky compliant.

Most of that work will take place at the North Rim, Desert View, Tuweep and in the canyon at Phantom Ranch.

Contact Henry Brean at hbrean@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0350. Follow @RefriedBrean on Twitter.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Sailors stand on deck above a hole the U.S. Navy says was made by a limpet mine on the damaged ...
US calls Iran’s shooting down of drone an ‘unprovoked attack’
By Nasser Karimi and Jon Gambrell The Associated Press

Iran’s Revolutionary Guard shot down a U.S. drone on Thursday amid heightened tensions between Tehran and Washington over the collapsing nuclear deal with world powers.

The Vermilion Cliffs in northern Arizona. (Getty Images)
Baby California condor spotted in northern Arizona
The Associated Press

A baby California condor has been spotted in far northern Arizona. The Peregrine Fund says one of its biologists confirmed the nestling last week at Vermilion Cliffs National Monument.