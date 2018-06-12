LVCVA boss discusses retirement amid travel card scandal

Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority CEO Rossi Ralenkotter on Tuesday confirmed a Review-Journal report that he is preparing to retire.

Las Vegas Convention and Visitor Authority President Rossi Ralenkotter during a board meeting at the Las Vegas Convention Center in Las Vegas, Tuesday, June 12, 2018.

Brig Lawson, senior director of Business Partnerships

Ralenkotter told the 14-member authority board that he was “having conversations” with board members about stepping down from the publicly funded tourism agency and putting together a financial retirement package.

The Review-Journal reported June 1 that Ralenkotter, 71, who has headed the high-profile tourism agency since 2004, was looking to retire after a year of battling cancer and criticism of the agency’s misspending and cozy relationship with board members.

Until the end of a board meeting Tuesday, he refused to comment on his plans.

Ralenkotter talked about his cancer fight, which began in 2010, and its impact on his life, including five surgeries and chemotherapy.

“It changes who you are, what you are and where you are going,” Ralenkotter told the board. “So I had to reassess my future with my family as to what should I do here. Also, how can I beat this?”

Ralenkotter rattled off a long list of accomplishments, including development of the $1.4 billion convention center expansion and the world-famous marketing slogan, “What happens here, stays here.”

“I’ve accomplished what I wanted to do,” Ralenkotter said. “The vision has been completed. I will always sell Las Vegas. That will never change.”

But he did not provide a retirement date.

After the meeting, three convention authority staffers blocked a reporter seeking to question Ralenkotter about his announcement. They said he would have no further comment.

The disclosure came after the board approved recommendations in an audit to tighten internal controls over the agency’s mishandling of $90,000 in gift cards purchased from Southwest Airlines.

The Review-Journal reported Monday that the audit shows a former authority executive hid the purchase of the gift cards at the agency.

In funding requests between 2012 and 2017, Brig Lawson, senior director of business partnerships, said the money was for promotional events and did not disclose that it was for the gift cards, the report shows.

Lawson also instructed Southwest employees to submit invoices to the publicly funded convention authority without mentioning the purchases were for the cards.

Auditors could not account for more than $50,000 of the cards because the agency was lax in tracking them, and they learned that Ralenkotter and his wife used $16,207 in cards for personal travel.

Attempts to reach Lawson, who has resigned in the wake of the scandal, have been unsuccessful, and a Southwest Airlines spokesman has declined to comment on the audit’s findings.

The Review-Journal is owned by the family of Las Vegas Sands Corp. Chairman and CEO Sheldon Adelson. Las Vegas Sands Corp. operates the Sands Expo and Convention Center.

