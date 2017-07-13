Jimmy Carter doing ‘fine’ after collapsing from dehydration

Former president Jimmy Carter was taken to a hospital Thursday for dehydration while in Winnipeg, according to a news report.

Former President Jimmy Carter and a volunteer help build stairs for a homes for Habitat for Humanity in Edmonton Alberta, Tuesday, July 11, 2017. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)

Former President Jimmy Carter speaks at the annual Human Rights Defenders Forum at The Carter Center, Tuesday, May 9, 2017, in Atlanta. (Alex Sanz/AP)

Former President Jimmy Carter and his wife Rosalynn help build homes for Habitat for Humanity in Edmonton Alberta, Tuesday, July 11, 2017. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)

Former President Jimmy Carter helps build homes for Habitat for Humanity in Edmonton Alberta, Tuesday, July 11, 2017. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)

Former president Jimmy Carter was taken to a hospital Thursday for dehydration while in Winnipeg, according to a news report.

The 92-year-old was in Canada helping build a Habitat for Humanity home when he “collapsed,” a volunteer told CBC News, triggering a rush of paramedics and firefighters to assist him. An ambulance took Carter to a hospital.

A Habitat for Humanity spokesman said Carter is feeling fine and “encourages everyone to stay hydrated and keep building,” CBC reported.

The Washington Post could not immediately reach the Carter Center for comment Thursday afternoon.

Carter and former first lady Rosalynn Carter are the organization’s most prominent supporters, and since 1984 have built, renovated or repaired almost 4,000 homes, according to the nonprofit’s website.

Carter announced in 2015 that he was free of a type of melanoma that spread across his brain.