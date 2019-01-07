Kevin Spacey appeared in court for sexual assault case

Kevin Spacey’s legal team has entered a not guilty plea on his behalf to charges the actor groped an 18-year-old busboy in a Massachusetts bar in 2016.

Kevin Spacey participates in the speaker series in New York on May 24, 2017 in this file photo. Spacey is set to appear in court Monday, Jan. 7, 2019, on accusations that he groped an 18-year-old man in 2016. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)

NANTUCKET, Mass. — The Latest on the arraignment of Kevin Spacey (all times local):

11:40 a.m.

Kevin Spacey’s legal team has entered a not guilty plea on his behalf to charges the actor groped an 18-year-old busboy in a Massachusetts bar in 2016.

Spacey was arraigned on a charge of felony indecent assault and battery during a hearing Monday at Nantucket District Court. The judge ordered the disgraced actor must stay away from the young man.

Another hearing is set for March 4. Spacey does not have to appear.

Spacey’s lawyer has questioned the evidence against him. The judge granted a request by Spacey’s lawyer to preserve the young man’s cellphone data for the six months following the alleged assault.

If convicted, Spacey faces up to five years in prison.

It’s the first criminal case brought against the 59-year-old after a string of sexual misconduct allegations crippled his career in 2017.