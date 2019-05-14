Man dies after crashing motorcycle in Henderson

A 42-year-old man became Henderson’s seventh traffic death of 2019 after crashing his motorcycle early Monday, police said.

(Henderson Police Department Facebook)

A 42-year-old motorcyclist died after crashing his motorcycle into a block wall Monday morning in Henderson, police said.

Henderson officers were called about 1:40 a.m. of the crash at Robindale and Jessup roads, near South Eastern Avenue, a release said. Police learned that the rider of a 2008 Harley Davidson motorcycle was heading north on Jessup approaching a “T” intersection of Robindale “at a high rate of speed,” the release said.

The rider didn’t make a turn and hit a gate and a block wall on the north side of the intersection. He was taken to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center, where he died of his injuries at 11 a.m., the release said.

Police believe he may have been impaired and traveling at excessive speed the release said.

The Clark County coroner’s office will release his identity once his family is notified.

His death is the seventh traffic fatality investigated this year by Henderson police.

The intersection was closed for about three hours while officers investigated.

Contact Mike Shoro at mshoro@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5290. Follow @mike_shoro on Twitter.