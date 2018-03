Las Vegas resident Vincent Michael Knapp, 50, died Sunday after an accident in an area south of Apex and east of Las Vegas Boulevard North, according to police.

An area south of Apex and east of Las Vegas Boulevard North, near where an all-terrain vehicle accident occurred. Google Street View.

A man who died Sunday after an all-terrain vehicle accident in the far northeast valley has been identified by the Clark County coroner’s office.

Las Vegas resident Vincent Michael Knapp, 50, died after the accident in an area south of Apex and east of Las Vegas Boulevard North, according to police.

A woman passenger was hospitalized with survivable injuries, police said.

Contact Blake Apgar at bapgar@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5298. Follow @blakeapgar on Twitter.

36.278095, -114.990433