Man killed on his birthday in suspected DUI crash in Las Vegas

A California man, a radio DJ for more than a decade, was hit and killed by a suspected drunken driver Sunday morning in Las Vegas. It was his 55th birthday.

Scott Fix (Gabriella Carroll)

Scott and Ron Fix (GoFundMe.com)

If the Los Angeles Dodgers were playing, chances are Scott Fix was listening to the game on the radio in his car or on his phone.

Fix would catch every game his beloved Dodgers would play, his fiancee, Gabriela Carroll, said Tuesday.

Fix had worked as a DJ for Southern California radio stations for more than a decade, including at KMMT, a Mammoth Lakes-based radio station, Carroll said. He was “the voice of Mammoth for years.”

But on his 55th birthday, his voice fell silent.

The Tehachapi, California, native and his brother were hit by a suspected drunken driver about 2:15 a.m. Sunday at the intersection of North Rainbow Boulevard and West Craig Road in Las Vegas.

Fix and his family were visiting relatives in Las Vegas to celebrate his and his daughter’s shared birthday, said Carroll, 53.

“He is my true love. He’s my everything,” she said.

The brothers were returning from Santa Fe Station and were just two blocks from his aunt’s home when they were hit, Carroll said.

Police allege that the driver, identified as 29-year-old Henderson resident Jayson Salzman, ran a red light and slammed his Ford Focus into the driver’s side of Fix’s Ford Fusion. Police have said Salzman was speeding.

Fix died at University Medical Center, where his brother, Ron Fix, remained in serious condition Tuesday evening, a hospital spokesman said.

Salzman was booked into the Clark County Detention Center and faces charges of DUI resulting in death and DUI resulting in substantial bodily harm. He has a court hearing scheduled for Wednesday morning.

Standing 6-foot-7, Scott Fix towered over most, yet he had “a heart like a baby” and never had a bad word to say about anyone, Carroll said.

A GoFundMe page was set up to help his family with memorial and medical expenses.

“Scott was a big man with a bigger heart,” the page reads. “Always left the room happier than when he entered it.”

Many shared messages of support and love for Fix on Facebook. A woman named Debi Skubic posted that Scott Fix was her first roommate after she graduated high school and moved back to California. She wrote that she never knew anyone as big as he was, but that he made her feel safe in her first home away from family.

“RIP my friend, I know you are up there making them all laugh!”

While her fiance had been a DJ for years, Carroll said he had hoped to start his own pool cleaning business with a friend. The couple had just bought a house in Tehachapi and planned to marry.

Carroll said the pair found happiness just enjoying each other’s company.

“We were just so happy with each other that it was the only thing we did,” she said.

While he was a much bigger sports fan than his fiancee, she said the radio will continue to be tuned in to Dodger games.

Carroll plans to start listening on her own, to carry on his memory with the hope that they’ll listen together again someday.

