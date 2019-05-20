Victim in alleged DUI crash identified as California man

Scott Fix of Tehachapi, California, died when the vehicle he was driving was hit by a car driven by a Henderson man early Sunday in northwest Las Vegas.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A 55-year-old California man who was killed early Sunday in a crash caused by a suspected DUI driver in northwest Las Vegas has been identified.

Scott Fix of Tehachapi, California, died at University Medical Center of multiple blunt force injuries he suffered in the crash at West Craig Road and North Rainbow Boulevard, according to the Clark County coroner’s office. His death was ruled accidental.

Just before 2:15 a.m., the suspect, later identified as 29-year-old Henderson resident Jayson Salzman, allegedly ran a red light and slammed his Ford Focus into the driver’s side of Fix’s Ford Fusion. Police have said Salzman was speeding.

Both Fix and his front seat passenger, a 54-year-old man from Laguna Niguel, California, were rushed to the hospital. The passenger’s condition was not known on Monday.

Salzman was arrested on charges of DUI resulting in death or substantial bodily harm and reckless driving after he was treated for minor injuries.

He is expected to appear in Las Vegas Justice Court on Wednesday morning, records show.

Contact Rio Lacanlale at rlacanlale@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @riolacanlale on Twitter.