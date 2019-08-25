91°F
11th Armored Calvary Regiment has annual reunion in Las Vegas — PHOTOS

By L.E. Beskow Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 24, 2019 - 11:32 pm
 

Veterans and their loved attended the 11th Armored Calvary Regiment 34th annual reunion at the Westgate on Saturday in Las Vegas.

It was around this time 53 years ago that the thousands of men who served in this company left for Vietnam; 730 of them were killed in action or died of wounds.

The memorial ceremony honored more than 200 members that died this year.

