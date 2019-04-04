6 arrested during protest of Creech base’s role in drone attacks

People wear masks and hold signs in the shape of coffins during a protest against drone warfare held at the entrance of Creech Air Force Base, Tuesday, April 2, 2019, in Indian Springs. (AP Photo/John Locher)

A person wears a mask during a protest against drone warfare at the entrance of Creech Air Force Base, Tuesday, April 2, 2019, in Indian Springs, Nev. Members of CodePink and other groups have been protesting at the base since Monday, where drone pilots operate. (AP Photo/John Locher)

Six people were arrested Tuesday outside of Creech Air Force Base during an annual protest of military drone attacks, officials said Wednesday.

Annabel Monroe, a spokeswoman for the base, said Wednesday that “civil authorities” arrested six people during the demonstration, during which protesters wore masks and held small coffins labeled with countries that have been hit with U.S. drone attacks.

Four people were arrested during last year’s protest at the base, located about 45 miles northwest of Las Vegas, according to The Associated Press.

It was not immediately clear Wednesday why the six people were arrested or whether they faced any charges.

“The citizens outside our gate our exercising their constitutional right to peacefully assemble, which is a right that is guaranteed to all Americans,” read a written statement from the base. “As long as they are being safe and non-violent, we don’t have any problems with them protesting.”

