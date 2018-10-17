Air Force: Thunderbirds pilot blacked out before fatal crash in Nevada

Maj. Stephen Del Bagno, 34, lost consciousness for about five seconds prior to crashing his F-16 on April 4 during training at the Nevada National Security Site outside Las Vegas, according to an investigation report released Tuesday.

Maj. Stephen Del Bagno, Thunderbird 4/Slot Pilot, awaits the signal to start the F-16 Fighting Falcon during a practice show at Nellis Air Force Base on March 14, 2018. Del Bagno was killed when his aircraft crashed on the Nevada Test and Training Range during a practice aerial demonstration on April 4, 2018. (Master Sgt. Christopher Boitz/U.S. Air Force)

The Thunderbirds perform during Aviation Nation at Nellis Air Force Base in Las Vegas, Saturday, Nov. 11, 2017. (Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco)

A display of U.S. Air Force Thunderbird jets near the main entrance checkpoint at Nellis Air Force Base in Las Vegas on Wednesday, April 4, 2018. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye)

A U.S Air Force investigation into the deadly Thunderbird crash in Southern Nevada earlier this year determined the pilot lost consciousness before his fighter jet slammed into the ground.

F-16 Thunderbird pilot Maj. Stephen Del Bagno, 34, lost consciousness for about five seconds prior to crashing at a speed of 39,750 feet per minute (just over 450 mph), according to a U.S. Air Force investigation report released Tuesday. He experienced about 8.56 G’s of force — or 8.56 times the acceleration of gravity felt on the Earth’s surface — prior to losing consciousness, the report said.

Del Bagno crashed during a training performance of the “High Bomb Burst Rejoin” maneuver about 10:30 a.m. on April 4 at the Nevada Test and Training Range outside of Las Vegas, the report said. He died on impact.

The maneuver is one that Thunderbirds pilots have performed in the F-16 for the past 35 years, and was one that Del Bagno had successfully performed 29 times before, the report said.

“He was an ‘inspirational’ leader who was always positive and put others before himself,” the report said. “His extended pre-service flight familiarity made him a ‘highly experienced’ and ‘highly capable’ pilot who excelled in his transition to the Thunderbirds.”

The report noted his positive personality and piloting skills made him a “perfect fit for the Thunderbirds mission.”

“A member of his squadron summed up (Del Bagno) as ‘just a beautiful human being,’” the report said.

The report noted that there didn’t appear to be any mechanical, electrical or operational issues with the plane. Del Bagno was in good shape and a qualified F-16 pilot while working with the Thunderbirds, the report said, adding that he “displayed a high degree of aptitude for a slot pilot in his first year.”

Requests for comment from the Thunderbirds Public Affairs were not immediately returned.

