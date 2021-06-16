111°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
77-logo-phone 77-logo-tablet 77-logo-pc
draft-logo-phone draft-logo-tablet draft-logo-pc
Military

Ex-Thunderbirds commander to head Nellis warfare center

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 15, 2021 - 5:32 pm
 
Nellis Air Force Base. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Nellis Air Force Base. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
United States Air Force Thunderbirds fly over the Strip in Las Vegas Monday, April 19, 2021. Th ...
United States Air Force Thunderbirds fly over the Strip in Las Vegas Monday, April 19, 2021. The air demonstration squadron was en route back home to Nellis Air Force Base after kicking off their show season at the Cocoa Beach Air Show in Florida. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Nellis Air Force Base will welcome a new commander of its warfare center on Friday.

Maj. Gen. Case Cunningham will assume command of the warfare center at 9 a.m. in a ceremony at the Nellis Thunderbird Hangar, according to a statement from the the United States Air Force Tuesday.

Cunningham has more than 3,200 flying hours, including more than 600 combat hours in three different aircraft. He was previously the commander of the Thunderbirds and a director at the Joint Base Langley-Eustis in Virginia.

Cunningham will replace Maj. Gen. Charles Corcoran.

The warfare center employs more than 13,000 people and oversees four wings, the Nevada Test and Training Range and the Air Force joint test program office.

“Air National Guard and Air Force Reserve service members and civilians located at 34 different locations across 22 states execute the (warfare center) mission,” the service said in the statement.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Raiders owner’s Allegiant Stadium suite to get $688K makeover
Raiders owner’s Allegiant Stadium suite to get $688K makeover
2
Trio accused of six-figure theft from Las Vegas hotel room
Trio accused of six-figure theft from Las Vegas hotel room
3
Massive hip-hop festival Day N Vegas announces return with loaded lineup
Massive hip-hop festival Day N Vegas announces return with loaded lineup
4
Front-end loader submerged after slipping into Lake Mead
Front-end loader submerged after slipping into Lake Mead
5
Suspect in Las Vegas killing tailed victim from casino, police say
Suspect in Las Vegas killing tailed victim from casino, police say
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
 
Veteran turning historic airfield into Army Air Force museum
By John M. Glionna • Special to the / RJ

During World War II, Wendover’s airfield served as a base for B-17 and B-24 bomber crews and was the training site of the B-29 unit that dropped the atomic bombs.