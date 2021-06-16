Ex-Thunderbirds commander to head Nellis warfare center

Nellis Air Force Base is hosting a ceremony Friday morning to appoint a new head of the United States Air Force Warfare Center.

Nellis Air Force Base. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

United States Air Force Thunderbirds fly over the Strip in Las Vegas Monday, April 19, 2021. The air demonstration squadron was en route back home to Nellis Air Force Base after kicking off their show season at the Cocoa Beach Air Show in Florida. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Nellis Air Force Base will welcome a new commander of its warfare center on Friday.

Maj. Gen. Case Cunningham will assume command of the warfare center at 9 a.m. in a ceremony at the Nellis Thunderbird Hangar, according to a statement from the the United States Air Force Tuesday.

Cunningham has more than 3,200 flying hours, including more than 600 combat hours in three different aircraft. He was previously the commander of the Thunderbirds and a director at the Joint Base Langley-Eustis in Virginia.

Cunningham will replace Maj. Gen. Charles Corcoran.

The warfare center employs more than 13,000 people and oversees four wings, the Nevada Test and Training Range and the Air Force joint test program office.

“Air National Guard and Air Force Reserve service members and civilians located at 34 different locations across 22 states execute the (warfare center) mission,” the service said in the statement.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.