83°F
weather icon Windy
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Military

First female commander takes over Nevada’s largest national guard brigade

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 5, 2023 - 5:16 pm
 
U.S. Army Col. Amy Klima holds the 17th Sustainment Brigade flag at Speedway Armory on Sunday, ...
U.S. Army Col. Amy Klima holds the 17th Sustainment Brigade flag at Speedway Armory on Sunday, Nov. 5, 2023. (Army National Guard)
U.S. Army Col. Amy Klima poses for a portrait at the Las Vegas Readiness Center, Jan. 25, 2023. ...
U.S. Army Col. Amy Klima poses for a portrait at the Las Vegas Readiness Center, Jan. 25, 2023. (U.S. Army)

Col. Amy Klima became the first woman to command the Nevada Army National Guard’s largest brigade on Sunday.

Klima officially took command of the 17th Sustainment Brigade at a 10 a.m. ceremony at the Speedway Armory in North Las Vegas, according to a statement from the Nevada Office of the Military.

Klima had been serving as the chief of staff, joint staff, Nevada National Guard.

The Butte, Montana, native worked as a microbiologist at UNLV where she earned her master’s degree in public health in 2007. After eight years she accepted a position as an intelligence specialist for Southern Nevada with the Nevada Army Guard. Her other positions included Nevada Guard soldier, intelligence analyst, battalion commander, executive officer and deputy chief of staff.

Klima was deployed to Afghanistan in support of Operation Enduring Freedom.

The 17th Sustainment Brigade’s primary mission is to provide logistical and sustainment support to enable the readiness of the Nevada National Guard and includes about 3,350 soldiers, according to the statement.

She becomes the third female brigade commander in Nevada Army Guard history, the statement said.

Contact David Wilson at dwilson@reviewjournal.com.

MOST READ
1
Power restored after outage in Henderson area affects thousands
Power restored after outage in Henderson area affects thousands
2
Israeli military discovers weapons stash, destroys explosives lab
Israeli military discovers weapons stash, destroys explosives lab
3
Formula One Las Vegas Grand Prix is a love-hate relationship
Formula One Las Vegas Grand Prix is a love-hate relationship
4
Raiders roll in Antonio Pierce’s debut, talk about ‘new beginning’
Raiders roll in Antonio Pierce’s debut, talk about ‘new beginning’
5
3 takeaways from Raiders victory over Giants
3 takeaways from Raiders victory over Giants
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories
AG: Nevada doctor defrauded out of $750K retirement fund by adviser
AG: Nevada doctor defrauded out of $750K retirement fund by adviser
Governor picks new leader for charter schools
Governor picks new leader for charter schools
Pence picks Nevada GOP primary instead of caucus
Pence picks Nevada GOP primary instead of caucus
Vice President Harris speaks at North Las Vegas school
Vice President Harris speaks at North Las Vegas school
‘Raise the bar’: La Rocque, Lady Rebels ready for next step — SCHEDULE
‘Raise the bar’: La Rocque, Lady Rebels ready for next step — SCHEDULE
Nevada’s top basketball recruit chooses Mountain West rival over UNLV
Nevada’s top basketball recruit chooses Mountain West rival over UNLV