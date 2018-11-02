Henderson to honor veterans at annual ceremony this weekend

The city of Henderson on Saturday will honor those who have served in the U.S. armed forces at its annual Veterans Day Ceremony.

Chester Swafford, a WWII, Korea and Vietnam veteran, stands with other veterans to be honored as the Henderson Symphony Orchestra plays as a tribute for the annual Veterans Day Ceremony held at the Henderson Events Plaza amphitheater, in Henderson, Nov. 5, 2016. Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @ELIPAGEPHOTO

Col. Paul J. Murray from Nellis Air Force Base speaks at the Veterans Day Ceremony held at the Henderson Events Plaza amphitheater Saturday, Nov. 5, 2016. Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Les Burgwardt, left, a WWII and Korea Veteran, left, and Chester Swafford, a WWII, Korea and Vietnam veteran, old friends and neighbors reunite after the annual Veterans Day Ceremony held at the Henderson Events Plaza amphitheater, in Henderson, Nov. 5, 2016. Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @ELIPAGEPHOTO

Col. Paul J. Murray from Nellis Air Force Base speaks at the Veterans Day Ceremony at the Henderson Events Plaza amphitheater Saturday, Nov. 5, 2016. Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal

“It is our responsibility to forever remember the achievements of the men and women who defended our freedoms and to show our gratitude for the many sacrifices they have made while answering the call to duty,” Henderson Mayor Debra March said in a news release last month.

The ceremony is set for 10 a.m. Saturday at the Henderson Events Plaza Amphitheatre, 200 S. Water St.

March will be joined by members of the City Council, the Basic High School Junior ROTC and local veterans groups.

The program will feature the national anthem, a tribute to the armed forces by the Henderson Symphony Orchestra, a keynote address by veteran and Councilman Dan Shaw and the presentation of colors, the release said.

The names of local veterans will be read aloud and later added to the city’s Veterans Memorial Wall, which was dedicated in 1994.

