Henderson to honor veterans at annual ceremony this weekend

The city of Henderson on Saturday will honor those who have served in the U.S. armed forces at its annual Veterans Day Ceremony.
“It is our responsibility to forever remember the achievements of the men and women who defended our freedoms and to show our gratitude for the many sacrifices they have made while answering the call to duty,” Henderson Mayor Debra March said in a news release last month.
The ceremony is set for 10 a.m. Saturday at the Henderson Events Plaza Amphitheatre, 200 S. Water St.
March will be joined by members of the City Council, the Basic High School Junior ROTC and local veterans groups.
The program will feature the national anthem, a tribute to the armed forces by the Henderson Symphony Orchestra, a keynote address by veteran and Councilman Dan Shaw and the presentation of colors, the release said.
The names of local veterans will be read aloud and later added to the city’s Veterans Memorial Wall, which was dedicated in 1994.
Upcoming veterans events
— The free Veterans Fair is set for 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday at Floyd Lamb Park at Tule Springs’ equestrian center. For more information, contact the ranch at 702-645-8446.
— The Veteran’s Resource Fair is set for 9-11:30 a.m. Wednesday at Henderson’s Heritage Park Senior Facility, 300 S. Racetrack Road. There will be a shuttle from the Downtown Senior Center, 27 E. Texas Ave. Visit cityofhenderson.com.
— The city of Las Vegas’ annual Veterans Day Parade is set for 9:45 a.m. Nov. 11 along Fourth Street, from Gass to Stewart avenues. Visit lasvegasnevada.gov.