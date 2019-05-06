MANAGE ACTIVATE SIGN OUT
Military

Las Vegas vet, now jobless, shows problem of workforce re-entry

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 6, 2019 - 12:41 am
 

A year removed from living on the streets of Las Vegas, Army veteran Ronald Cochran kept to his usual routine last week on the morning he was to take another big step in his comeback — his first day of work in seven years.

He took his mixed-breed terrier, Cookie, for a walk and treated her to extra cookies before dressing all in black, except for a forest-green hat with a gold Army emblem pinned to the front that he slipped into his left back pocket. Then he walked to his new job at a nearby barbecue restaurant in Las Vegas.

A few minutes later, the rough-hewn, blue-eyed veteran was finally fully employed again.

His new relationship with the 9-to-5 wasn’t built to last, however. In less than a week, he was jobless once more after being fired for not reporting for his 2 p.m. shift.

Cochran, 50, was sheepish about his slip, but vowed to continue trying to rebuild his life.

“I haven’t been on that bicycle in years. There’s going to be bumps in the road, I’m going to fall off,” he said. “It’s to be expected.”

Cochran’s stumble is not atypical for veterans, especially those who have experienced homelessness, as they attempt to readjust to the regular schedule that most jobs require, said Rashida Williams, workforce coordinator for US VETS, a Las Vegas nonprofit geared to helping homeless and at-risk veterans.

There are no statistics showing how veterans who have hit the skids fare when they try to return to the workforce, but experts say they face multiple challenges when they make the effort.

It’s often difficult translating the skills a veteran acquired in the military to a job that might not challenge them in the same way, Williams said.

‘Like a puzzle’

“It’s almost like a puzzle trying to piece together what works for them with a civilian position that can take those skill sets and advance them,” she said. “It’s also about reintroducing them to the work world and work responsibility.”

Williams operates a program through US VETS that is designed to prepare veterans for work and help land them jobs through partnerships with local casinos and businesses. She said it is modeled like a workplace, in which veterans are accountable for deadlines — a tenet constantly reinforced.

It’s not that veterans who have been out of work don’t want a job, she said.

“Our homeless veterans have contributed to society, and that same mentality drives them. They just want a chance,” Williams said.

Experts say mental and substance abuse issues — some of them acquired during their time in service — also are an issue for some veterans. Lack of transportation can be, too.

Johnathan Pearson, a peer support specialist at the VA Medical Center in North Las Vegas who was once a homeless Army veteran himself, said getting veterans back into the workforce also takes patience.

“You want everything that took you that long to lose all at once,” he said. “I had to keep working hard to get where I’m at. There were many obstacles.”

Sometimes, a veteran has to take a minimum wage job.

“I’ve seen veterans that have 10 jobs before they find the right one. Sometimes, they have to put their pride aside,” he said. “My first job was cutting chickens. At the VA, I was a janitor before I worked my way up.”

Cochran traces his descent to 2012, when he lost his job at a local security company. Health setbacks, a messy divorce and, starting in 2013, chronic homelessness, followed.

He recalls that during the latter period, while trying to secure housing through HUD-VASH, a subsidized housing program for veterans, he’d often spend his days on the side of the road, holding up a cardboard box in the shape of a fish. “Homeless veteran. Fishing 4 survival,” it read. He said he made $40 to $80 a day.

He got off the streets temporarily, but faced another setback when his fiancee, Kimberly Bedell, died in 2017 after being struck by a pickup truck in a crosswalk on Boulder Highway. She was on her way to a job interview. More than two years earlier, Cochran had proposed to her with a makeshift engagement ring he bought from a toy vending machine, at the Walmart on Nellis Boulevard where they met.

Shortly afterward, Cochran was homeless again.

He and Cookie camped in a tent behind a barbershop off Nellis Boulevard and Tropicana Avenue. In the mornings, he’d sweep his tent area with palm leaves and treat Cookie by sharing a $5.50 quesadilla and soda combination from a nearby taco truck.

Cochran’s homelessness put a strain on his relationship with his daughters, now 13 and 22. Once, his eldest daughter found him waking up in an empty dumpster pit by a store off Boulder Highway and Flamingo Road.

“Oh my God! Dad, is that you?” he recalled her asking.

He lost custody of daughters in the divorce and hasn’t talked to either in several years.

A new day

For Cochran, the $10-an-hour job at the the Smoking Pig BBQ Co. was his second chance.

“The old man’s still got something going,” he said proudly on a recent Monday morning, his first day of work. “If Kim were here, she’d be going nuts.”

He walked to work at the restaurant near Craig Road and Las Vegas Boulevard North, just across the street from his studio apartment, accompanied by his neighbors, Army veteran Christian Bridges, Rebecca Zima-Reinhart and their pet Chihuahua, Gibbs.

“No ticket for jaywalking, and if you do, I’ll take care of it,” Bridges joked as he took Cookie’s leash and they parted ways. Cookie panted and squealed and her nails scratched against the concrete as Cochran prepared to leave.

“You be good, OK?” Cochran said as she wiggled between his legs. “This is the key to getting more doggy treats.”

At the restaurant, Cochran shook hands with an airman who was already waiting to be seated. The owner, Paul Reddick, a four-year Navy veteran who served on the USS Kitty Hawk, greeted Cochran as he walked in.

“Thank you again for the opportunity,” Cochran said.

“You can make this happen,” Reddick responded.

He was reminded of one policy. If you don’t show up for your shift and don’t call, you will be terminated.

Then they got to work.

Reddick showed him how to cook brisket in the barbecue pit and instructed him on the rules.

If you’re looking, you’re not cooking. When rubbing the meat, apply half a spoonful of mustard first. The meat has to be good enough to stand alone.

“Our mission is to delight, not merely satisfy,” he told the new hire. “And when I can help a person change their life, it’s more important.”

Reddick owns three other restaurants in the San Francisco Bay Area, but this is his first in Las Vegas.

“Whenever someone comes in with an attitude that says ‘I can do it, I want to do it,’ it’s just desire and ability,” he said. “He wants the job, he’s ready to work, so let’s give him a chance.”

Cochran, who entered the Army on Nov. 27, 1987, served as a staff sergeant and in-flight mechanic at several stateside bases before being dispatched to Panama in late 1989 as part of the invasion that removed strongman Gen. Manuel Noriega from power. He also served two stints in the Persian Gulf. He left the service a few months after 9/11, because he said he feared going back to war.

“You can’t keep rolling the dice in combat, especially in a helicopter,” Cochran said. “I love my family more than I love my country. God, family, Army, country.”

Cochran always wanted to be in the military, even though his father, Eugene, who served in Vietnam, died by suicide just four days after Cochran’s seventh birthday.

He left Cochran a letter that he didn’t receive until his mother finally sent it to him while he was in the Army.

“No matter what happens in the future, no matter what financial situation you find in yourself, if you beat the human race or failed at the game and perhaps in the future if you become destitute, always keep this $5 bill in your pocket,” his father wrote. “At least you can never be arrested for loitering.”

His oldest daughter later framed the bill, and Cochran believes she still has it.

Often, when he was still sleeping on the streets, he’d think of that letter, Cochran recalled. To this day, talking about his father brings tears to his eyes. He was his Superman.

A common thread

Reddick, the owner of the barbecue restaurant, believes in second chances.

He noted that he had hired Air Force members’ spouses to work serving customers. Another employee, whom he met at a bus stop, hadn’t worked in 16 years because of a legal issue.

The person who’s running all four stores was initially hired as a $13-an-hour waitress.

All his other employees are doing just fine, Reddick said, but sometimes it’s just the “minefield you walk when you take a chance on people.”

“There’s so much baggage these days that people who have been through hard times tend to change and carry stuff with them, and it’s not easy to shake and turn over (in) an instant,” Reddick said.

“There are also mental processes that go on that are not the same as a regular person seeking a job might be seeking. But it won’t stop us from trying to help.”

Kitchen employee Anthony McMahon, who trained Cochran on trimming the meat, said he used to live at the city’s Homeless Courtyard Resource Center on Foremaster Lane before he found a job and saved enough to move into an apartment.

He empathizes with Cochran, but added that he makes sure he punches the clock on time.

“I’m here to work,” he said. “I’m not going back to Foremaster again.”

Cochran, who was resolved to resume looking for work, got some good news late last week. More than two years after applying for VA disability benefits, he learned he has qualified at 80 percent disability.

Cochran declined to share how much he would receive from the VA monthly, but said that it’s enough that he wouldn’t have to return to work after all.

“I have regrets that it didn’t work out, but it was a good experience,” he said. “It was something I’d never done before. It was my mistake, and I can’t blame anybody else for it but me.”

He’d like to attend culinary classes through the VA’s vocational rehabilitation program. When Cochran found out about his new income on Thursday, he thought about what he would spend his first check on.

For sure, a cowboy hat and boots. And a dog bone as big as Cookie. But maybe, for now, the two would hop on a bus to Cracker Barrel and share a tender pot roast.

Contact Briana Erickson at berickson@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5244. Follow @brianarerick on Twitter.

News Videos
Las Vegas cancer patient among first worldwide to test experimental drug
Anthony Brasich, 71, of Las Vegas, who has stage 4 advanced metastatic prostate cancer, is the first person in the world to receive an experimental drug. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Raiders stadium canopy truss install time-lapse
Sixty-five ton canopy truss is lifted into place on Raiders stadium.
Thunderstorm moves across Las Vegas Valley
The National Weather Service issued a severe thunderstorm warning Monday for the southwest valley, which saw hail that measured a half inch to three-quarters of an inch during the afternoon storm. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas Strip gets smacked with cold front
The National Weather Service on Monday afternoon issued a severe thunderstorm warning for the southwest Las Vegas Valley. Areas saw rain, thunder, lightning, and even hail. (Mat Luschek/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Education rally in Las Vegas
Thousands of educators, parents and students gather to rally to secure additional education funding in front of the federal courthouse in Las Vegas, Saturday morning, April, 27, 2019. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Report knocks Las Vegas for ozone, but local officials cite improvement
The American Lung Association says Las Vegas has some of the highest ozone levels in the nation, but Clark County air quality officials insist the community is improving when it comes to the smog-causing pollutant. (Michael Quine)
It's Rattlesnake Season
As temperatures start to rise in the Las Vegas area, people are heading outside for various activities. Possibly hiking and maybe with a dog. People and pets aren’t the only creatures coming out of their winter homes – so are snakes. (Mat Luschek/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
NHP Trooper sustains dog bite during rescue
A small dog loose on the freeway bites the hand of an Nevada Highway Patrol Trooper that saved it.
Henderson fails to investigate the drug overdose death of one of its officers
Henderson Police Department's internal affairs did not investigate the 2014 drug overdose death of an officer. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
NHP trooper and good Samaritans save a life
Nevada Highway Patrol trooper Jacob Fisher and a group of good Samaritans performed lifesaving CPR on a driver suffering a heart attack last month in Las Vegas. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Syphilis Awareness Day
Dr. Joe Iser, District Health Officer of the Southern Nevada Health District, discusses the effects and issues with syphilis in the Las Vegas community on April 16, 2019. (Mat Luschek/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas diocese IDs 33 ‘credibly accused’ of sexual abuse
The Catholic Diocese of Las Vegas released a list on Friday of 33 “credibly accused” of sexual abuse who at some point served in the Las Vegas Valley. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
CCSD Arbor View meeting
The Clark County School Board hears from the public about racial tensions at Arbor View High School on Thursday, April 11, 2019. (Amelia Park-Harvey/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Parents of autistic student battle Clark County School District
Joshua and Britten Wahrer, parents of a special education student, are battling the Clark County School District for the right to equip their son with a monitoring device. (Amelia Pak-Harvey/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
New Metro homeless outreach a shift in strategy
Lt. Joe Sobrio discusses the new homeless outreach team for Metro. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Prayer for Opportunity Scholarships
Las Vegas students and adults hold a prayer meeting about the Opportunity Scholarship program on Thursday, April 4, 2019. (Amelia Pak-Harvey/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Solar scams on the rise in Nevada
As Nevada’s solar industry has made a resurgence, solar scammers have followed suit.
Clark County schools and the late bus issue
Year after year, late or no-show buses in the Clark County School District draw the ire of parents and students alike. One year the problem even prompted a parent to crack a school bus window in frustration over a late drop-off. (Mat Luschek/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
I-15 southbound congested near Primm Sunday afternoon
Drivers heading toward California on Interstate 15 should expect heavy traffic and a 13-mile backup Sunday afternoon.
Learning lifesaving skills in advance of fire season
Students and firefighters attend a training session at Fire Station 80 in Blue Diamond, Saturday, March 30, 2019. The training session helps volunteer firefighters obtain necessary annual certification to work wild fires.
Car restoration behind prison walls
Inmates share their experiences working for the Southern Desert Correctional Center auto body shop in Indian Springs while learning valuable skills.
Parent remembers Las Vegas boy killed by car
People visit a memorial at the intersection of South Fort Apache Road and West Arby Avenue at at Faiss Park Wednesday, March 27, 2019, where Jonathan Smith, 12, of Las Vegas, died after he was struck while crossing Fort Apache Monday. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Couple left with surprise medical bills after visit to the hospital
Michael Pistiner took his wife, Marta Menendez-Pistiner, to the ER in January after she fainted twice and appeared to be having a seizure. Despite paying $856 monthly for health insurance, the two, self-employed musicians, were stuck with more than $5,700 in hospital and doctor bills after than hour-and-a-half visit. Caroline Brehman/Las Vegas Review-Journal.
Las Vegas police brief the media on fatal crash
Metropolitan Police Department Capt. Nick Farese addresses the media about a car accident at South Fort Apache Road and West Arby Avenue that left one minor dead and one hospitalized on Monday, March 25, 2019. (Mike Shoro/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Former Arbor View parent talks about racial issues at the school
Lawanna Calhoun, a former Arbor View parent, talks about the state of the school. (Amelia Pak-Harvey/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Jim Foley talks about 30 years of living HIV-positive
Jim Foley, who was diagnosed as HIV positive 30 years ago, talks at his home in Las Vegas on Wednesday, March 13, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Traffic Slows to a Crawl on I-15S Near Primm
Traffic slowed to a crawl around 2:30p Sunday, on I-15S near Primm, Nevada.
Homeless residents speak about safety
The homeless residents living at the corner of Owens Ave. and Main St. reflect on how they feel about their safety after two homeless men died, one was hit crossing the street and another was beat to death by another homeless man. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
CCSD Superintendent address alleged racially motivated threats at Arbor View
CCSD Superintendent Dr. Jesus F. Jara gives update on alleged racially motivated threats against Arbor View High School, and says such threats will not be tolerated. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Super Bloom Near Lake Elsinore, California
Crowds packed the hills near Lake Elsinore on Saturday to capture a rare selfie amidst the super bloom of poppies turning the landscape purple. The super bloom was caused by the larger rainfall this year. (Todd Prince/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Local Videos
Tropicana/I-15 Interchange
The planned $200 million project is slated to begin in 2022 and finish in 2024. (Mick Akers/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Thedrick Andres becomes Henderson Police Department acting chief
Henderson Police Department Acting Chief Thedrick Andres speaks about his goals in his new position at the Henderson Police headquarters, Monday, April 29, 2019. (Caroline Brehman/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Rain near the Spaghetti Bowl in central Las Vegas
Rain and some hail fell in the Spaghetti Bowl in central Las Vegas on Monday, April 29, 2019. (Jim Prather/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Hail, rain in Las Vegas Valley
Rain and hail in Southern Highlands southwest Las Vegas, Monday, April 29, 2019. (Caitie Lilly/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Formerly homeless veteran purchases her first home
Ana Martinez, a veteran who was homeless two years ago, walks into her Las Vegas home for the first time as a homeowner mindful of those who didn't make it back. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Library director talks about library as community center
Ron Heezen discusses his hopes for the new East Las Vegas Library. (John Przybys/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Property Brothers visit Michael’s in Las Vegas Valley
Twin brothers Jonathan and Drew Scott are the hosts of Property Brothers, the hit HGTV show where they help couples find fixer-uppers and transform them into dream homes. In 2018, the brothers collaborated with Michael's on their first custom framing program. Today they're releasing new frames into that collection that range from natural to bright looking. Jonathan and Drew discuss their brand and why frames was something they wanted to pursue. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
I-15 traffic jam
A semitrailer stopped in the middle of Interstate 15 near Charleston Boulevard has slowed traffic in central Las Vegas Wednesday morning, April 17, 2019. (Mat Luschek/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Rainy Tuesday
The Las Vegas Valley saw cooler temperatures and rain Tuesday afternoon. (Mat Luschek / Review-Journal)
Tiger Woods Bettor Collects
James Adducci bet $85k on Tiger Woods to win the Masters. He collected his $1.19M from William Hill sports bet in the SLS today. (Mat Luschek /Review-Journal)
Endangered frogs released at Springs Preserve
Dozens of endangered Relic Leopard Frogs were released at the Cotton Grove inside Springs Preserve in Las Vegas, Thursday, April 11, 2019
Vintage World War II aircraft arrive at Henderson Executive Airport
The Collings Foundation Wings of Freedom tour comes to Henderson Executive Airport with a B-17 Flying Fortress, B-24 Liberator, B-25 Mitchell, P-51 Mustang and a P-40 Warhawk. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Honoring Pearl Harbor veteran
Ed Hall, a Pearl Harbor veteran in Las Vegas, is honored with Quilt of Valor during an event in a Las Vegas. (Erik Verduzo/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
UNLV Anthropology professors excavate Maya ruin site of Caracol, Belize for 36 years
The husband-and-wife team of UNLV anthropologists has spent several months a year at the remote site of Caracol in the jungles of Belize, excavating ruins and uncovering secrets from the region’s once-dominant civilization. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Things to remember when adopting a rabbit this Easter season
As Easter and spring time approach, some people may be tempted to adopt a rabbit for the holiday. But like adopting any animal, it is important to be responsible and know what a rabbit requires to be a happy, healthy pet. (Mat Luschek / Review-Journal)
Bike Giveaway in Las Vegas - Piero’s Italian Cuisine
Evan Glusman of Piero’s Italian Cuisine hosted a party in the restaurant’s parking lot to distribute over 150 bikes to local kids. (Al Mancini/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
New Charleston/I-15 ramp configuration
The new Interstate 15/ Charleston Boulevard ramp configuration was unveiled Tuesday morning. (Mick Akers/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Northwest Vegas farm's abandoned pig problem
Someone abandoned a several hundred pound pig at Sharon Linsenbardt's farm. Her farm is a rescue for animals, but she doesn't have room or resources to take on another such creature, so she's asking the community for help. (Mat Luschek / Review-Journal)
Chalk Talk: Black Student Union
Students talk about the Black Student Union in the latest episode of Chalk Talk. (Angus Kelly and Amelia Pak-Harvey/ Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Individuals with Parkinson's participate in dance class
Pamela Lappen leads a dance class for individuals with Parkinson's Disease at the Nevada Ballet Theatre in Las Vegas, Thursday, March 28, 2019. Caroline Brehman/Review-Journal
Animal Foundation Preps Pups For Best In Show
The Las Vegas Animal Foundation is preparing its prime pups for their 16th annual Best in Show event, which takes place at the end of April. (Mat Luschek / Review-Journal)
Dog Yoga At Hydrant Club
The Hydrant Club in downtown Las Vegas, is a social club for dogs and their people. Recently the club started hosting dog yoga. (Mat Luschek/Review-Journal)
Butterflies At The Springs Preserve
The butterfly habitat is now open at the Springs Preserve. Learn about butterflies and take in the peaceful surroundings. (Mat Luschek / Review-Journal)
The Bellagio Conservatory's spring display has a Japanese theme
The Bellagio's conservatory is hosting around 65,000 flowers, to form a Japanese theme this spring. (Mat Luschek / Review-Journal)
Bonnie Springs closes (Caroline Brehman/Kimber Laux)
Bonnie Springs Ranch near Las Vegas officially closed its gates Sunday, March 17, 2019. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Honoring a fallen North Las Vegas Police officer at his namesake school
The 20th Annual Raul P. Elizondo Honor Day celebrates the fallen North Las Vegas Police officer's legacy at his namesake school. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Windy day in Las Vegas Valley
The Review-Journal's camera on the under-construction Las Vegas Stadium the was buffered by high winds on Wednesday, March 14, 2019. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
March gloom falls on Las Vegas
After a rainy overnight, gloomy skies hover over Las Vegas Tuesday morning. (Mat Luschek/Review-Journal)
John Katsilometes gets his head shaved at St. Baldrick's
Las Vegas Review-Journal man-about-town columnist John Katsilometes gets his head shaved by former Las Vegas Mayor Oscar Goodman during St. Baldrick's Foundation shave-a-thon on the Brooklyn Bridge at New York-New York in Las Vegas Friday, March 8, 2019. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
The Blue Angels take flight over Las Vegas Strip
The Blue Angels’ U.S. Navy Flight Demonstration Squadron flew their signature Delta formation over a part of the Las Vegas Strip, McCarran International Airport and east Las Vegas and were scheduled to fly over Hoover Dam. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Vegas88s
It is a rainy Valentine's Day in Las Vegas - Video
These scenes come from the Las Vegas Stadium LiveCam (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
TOP NEWS
Home Front Page Footer Listing