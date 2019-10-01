77°F
Military

Lawsuit says sheriff fired employee because of military duty

The Associated Press
October 1, 2019 - 4:13 pm
 

GREENVILLE, Miss. — The U.S. Justice Department says a Mississippi sheriff fired an employee because he had to be gone on military duty for extended periods.

The department filed a civil lawsuit Monday against Coahoma County on behalf of Jason M. Sims Jr. of Batesville.

The suit says Sims is in the Army Reserve and teaches leadership classes at Fort Knox, Kentucky.

It says Sims started working for the Coahoma County Sheriff’s Department in 2014 and told his bosses he would need to take leave for military obligations. The suit says the sheriff’s office “demonstrated hostility” to his military leave in 2016, then fired him in 2018.

The suit demands he be rehired and paid lost wages.

The Associated Press left a message for Sheriff Charles Jones on Tuesday, seeking comment.

