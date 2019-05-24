Memorial Day weekend events honor fallen Southern Nevada service members

Observances of Memorial Day begin Friday and continue through Monday. Here is a list of some of the memorials and celebrations planned.

There will be many opportunities this weekend to pay tribute to fallen U.S. service members in Clark County over the three-day Memorial Day weekend.

Here are some of the memorials and celebrations planned.

Friday

■ A thousand flags will be on display at Cornerstone Park at 6900 Wigwam Parkway in Henderson all weekend.

Saturday

■ The Southern Nevada Veterans Cemetery at 1900 Veterans Memorial Dr. in Boulder City will host a “Flag-In” event. Volunteers are asked to arrive by 7 a.m. and meet in the chapel courtyard to assist in placing flags on each gravesite.

Sunday

■ A ceremony honoring special operations forces will begin at 10 a.m. at the Southern Nevada Veterans Cemetery in Boulder City. The ceremony will be held in the Memorial Garden area.

Monday

■ At 6 a.m., the Nevada Garden Clubs will place around 100 American flags apiece at the Blue Star Memorial in Rose Garden, on the northwest corner of Lorenzi Park in Las Vegas at 3343 W. Washington Ave., and in the garden at Silver Springs Park, 1950 Silver Springs Parkway in Henderson.

■ At 7:45 a.m. in Mesquite, there will be an honor guard ceremony at Veterans Memorial Park at 501 Hillside Dr.

■ At 8 a.m. at Cornerstone Park in Henderson, the Green Valley Rotary Club will host a memorial program that will feature music, performances by local high school students and veterans’ organizations and presentations by community leaders.

■ At 9 a.m., Branded One CrossFit, which provides free memberships to disabled servicemen and women, will host a workout titled “Murph” in honor of Navy Lt. Michael Murphy, who favored the workout and named it “Body Armor.” There is a mandatory $35 donation to participate, which will go toward buying an automated external defibrillator for the gym at 2055 E. Windmill Ln. #125 in Las Vegas. To register, visit www.crowdrise.com/o/en/campaign/memorial-day-2019.

■ From 9 a.m. to noon at Cadence Central Park at 1125 E. Sunset Road in Henderson, there will be a presentation of colors, a 21-gun salute, food and music as community members partner for the third annual Memorial Day Walk or Run to Remember. For more information, visit www.wearblueruntoremember.org/memorial-day or call 702-558-9366.

■ At 9 a.m. at Lake Sahara South Park at 3310 Lake South Dr. in The Lakes, the city of Las Vegas and American Legion Post 76 will hold a ceremony with a color guard, musical performances by local students, guest speakers and a wreath-laying ceremony. Light refreshments will be served. For more information, call 702-229-2144.

■ At 9:30 a.m., there will be a Memorial Day service at Woodlawn Cemetery at 1500 Las Vegas Blvd. North.

■ At 1 p.m. at the Southern Nevada Veterans Cemetery in Boulder City, thousands are expected to attend a memorial ceremony in the cemetery chapel.