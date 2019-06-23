Military moms-to-be treated to baby shower in Las Vegas

Military moms-to-be and new military moms attended the annual Star-Spangled Babies baby shower, held annually by Operation Homefront, in Las Vegas.

Kathy Mead-Torres (left) learns about the Kiinde Breastfeeding Kit from Aisha Fanning (right) also of Vegas Family Doulas during the Operation Homefront sponsored Star-Spangled Babies baby shower at the VFW Post 10047 on Saturday, June 22, 2019, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Michelle Hagge with Operation Homefront and Margie Manning with Blue Star Families welcome their guests at VFW Post 10047 on Saturday, June 22, 2019, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Roseann Voigt, with the Twisted Needle Knockers, right, points out all the free blankets and other items created by her group of volunteers for the invited guests to enjoy during the Operation Homefront sponsored Star-Spangled Babies baby shower at the VFW Post 10047 on Saturday, June 22, 2019, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Eric Johnson with USAA distributes small gifts and information during the Operation Homefront sponsored Star-Spangled Babies baby shower at the VFW Post 10047 on Saturday, June 22, 2019, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Decorative cupcakes are ready for the tasting during the Operation Homefront sponsored Star-Spangled Babies baby shower at the VFW Post 10047 on Saturday, June 22, 2019, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

New mom Ilyana Rich and daughter Diana, 3 months old, listen to a welcome during the Operation Homefront sponsored Star-Spangled Babies baby shower at the VFW Post 10047 on Saturday, June 22, 2019, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Some of the many things able to be won at a raffle during the Operation Homefront sponsored Star-Spangled Babies baby shower at the VFW Post 10047 on Saturday, June 22, 2019, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

1st Lt. Montana Clark as an RN with the Nellis AFB Labor & Delivery unit talks about their services during the Operation Homefront sponsored Star-Spangled Babies baby shower at the VFW Post 10047 on Saturday, June 22, 2019, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Invited guests greet and ask questions of each other during the Operation Homefront sponsored Star-Spangled Babies baby shower at the VFW Post 10047 on Saturday, June 22, 2019, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Invited guests enjoy lunch and a few speakers during the Operation Homefront sponsored Star-Spangled Babies baby shower at the VFW Post 10047 on Saturday, June 22, 2019, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Military moms-to-be and new mothers were treated to a Star-Spangled Babies baby shower Saturday at the VFW Memorial Post 10047 in Las Vegas.

As many as 100 moms-to-be and new military moms were expected at the event, where they were served lunch and received new-parent information and gifts.

The annual Operation Homefront event was made possible by Procter & Gamble, which provided gifts including cribs and travel systems. according to a news release. Among other partners were Choice Hotels, USAA, the Nellis Spouse Club and Blue Star Families.