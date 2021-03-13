47°F
Military

Nellis Air Force Base hosting Red Flag exercises

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 12, 2021 - 6:09 pm
 
An F-15SG Strike Eagle assigned to the 428th Fighter Squadron at Mountain Home Air Force Base, ...
An F-15SG Strike Eagle assigned to the 428th Fighter Squadron at Mountain Home Air Force Base, Idaho, takes off during Red Flag 21-2 at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, March 8, 2021. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Dylan Murakami)
A B-1 Lancer assigned to the 37th Bomb Squadron at Ellsworth Air Force Base, South Dakota, take ...
A B-1 Lancer assigned to the 37th Bomb Squadron at Ellsworth Air Force Base, South Dakota, takes off during Red Flag 21-2 at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, March 8, 2021. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Dylan Murakami)
An F-16 Fighting Falcon assigned to the 64th Aggressor Squadron at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevad ...
An F-16 Fighting Falcon assigned to the 64th Aggressor Squadron at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, takes off during Red Flag 21-2 at Nellis Air Force Base, March 8, 2021. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Dylan Murakami)

Nellis Air Force Base is hosting Red Flag 21-2 exercises, which kicked off Monday and runs through March 19.

More than 80 aircraft are scheduled to depart Nellis twice a day and may remain in the air for up to five hours to participate in complex mission scenarios, according to a release.

Night launches will also take place.

Training will take place north of Las Vegas on the Nevada Test and Training Range, the U.S. Air Force’s premier military training area.

Red Flag exercises provide mission commanders, maintenance personnel, ground controllers, and air, space and cyber operators the opportunity to experience combat scenarios to prepare for warfare.

Contact Mya Constantino at mconstantino@reviewjournal.com. Follow @searchingformya on Twitter.

