Nellis Air Force Base hosting Red Flag exercises
More than 80 aircraft are scheduled to depart Nellis twice a day and may remain in the air for up to five hours to participate in complex mission scenarios
Nellis Air Force Base is hosting Red Flag 21-2 exercises, which kicked off Monday and runs through March 19.
Night launches will also take place.
Training will take place north of Las Vegas on the Nevada Test and Training Range, the U.S. Air Force’s premier military training area.
Red Flag exercises provide mission commanders, maintenance personnel, ground controllers, and air, space and cyber operators the opportunity to experience combat scenarios to prepare for warfare.
