Nellis commander fired over superior’s ‘loss of confidence’

Lt. Col. Jearl C. Allman was relieved of duty last month as commander of the 99th Security Forces Squadron, which provides anti-terrorism protection, police services and flight-line security for both Nellis and Creech Air Force bases.

Nellis Air Force Base in Las Vegas (Facebook/Nellis Air Force Base)

A Nellis Air Force Base commander has been fired after his senior officer suffered a “loss of confidence” in his ability to perform his job, a base spokesman said Wednesday.

Lt. Col. Jearl C. Allman was relieved of duty as commander of the 99th Security Forces Squadron by Col. Paul J. Murray, commander of the 99th Air Base Wing at Nellis, on Oct. 16, Staff Sgt. Jason Couillard said. Couillard said the reason for Allman’s dismissal was a “loss of confidence” but would not elaborate.

Maj. John Hart assumed command of the squadron on Oct. 17.

The 99th Security Forces Squadron provides anti-terrorism protection, police services and flight-line security for Nellis and Creech Air Force bases, according to Nellis’ website.

Murray took over as commander of the 99th Air Base Wing in July 2016. In an interview with the Review-Journal in May, he compared his role at the base to that of “mayor,” referring to his responsibility to ensure that the 57th Wing at Nellis and the 432nd Wing at Creech have what they need to make air combat exercises and overseas drone operations happen.

Contact Blake Apgar at bapgar@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5298. Follow @blakeapgar on Twitter.