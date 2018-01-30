Nellis servicewoman faces discipline for racial Facebook video rant

In the video, Tech. Sgt. Geraldine Lovely of the 99th Force Support Squadron said she took issue with the attitudes of lower-ranking African American airmen.

Nellis Air Force Base in Las Vegas (Facebook/Nellis Air Force Base)

A technical sergeant at Nellis Air Force Base has been removed from her supervisory role after posting a profane video rant on Facebook about fellow servicewomen while in uniform.

In the video, Tech. Sgt. Geraldine Lovely of the 99th Force Support Squadron said she took issue with the attitudes of lower-ranking African American airmen.

“Why is it that every time I encounter, you know, my suboordinates who are black females, they have a giant f——— attitude?” she said in the video.

In a statement Tuesday, Maj. Gen. Peter Gersten, commander of the U.S. Air Force Warfare Center, said, “Our profession relies on the power of a diverse team to complete its mission. … We are all responsible for what we say and do whether in person or on social media. Additionally, we are all responsible for the environment we tolerate. Respect, dignity, commitment, loyalty and most importantly trust, is the life blood of our profession. As airmen, these ideals are the difference between winning and losing; both on and off the battlefield.”

Official Statement on Facebook video from U.S. Air Force Warfare Center Commander Major General Peter Gersten. pic.twitter.com/vrt1NgBWtr — Nellis AFB Nevada (@NellisAFB) January 30, 2018

Nellis Air Force Base officials on Tuesday confirmed Lovely had been removed from her leadership role and said they were exploring disciplinary actions. Officials said they will also investigate whether “this is a broader issue on the base.”

Contact Rio Lacanlale at rlacanlale@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @riolacanlale on Twitter.