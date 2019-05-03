North Las Vegas VA hospital plans festival this weekend

The Veterans Affairs Medical Center, located at 6900 N. Pecos Road in North Las Vegas. (Las Vegas Review-Journal/File)

The VA Medical Center in North Las Vegas plans a town hall and festival this weekend for veterans and their families.

The Mayfair Festival will feature healthy-cooking demonstrations, entertainment, seminars and a noon screening of “Almost Sunrise,” a documentary about two soldiers grappling with war experience and the temptation of suicide.

The event is set for 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at the hospital’s education building, 6900 N. Pecos Road. A Q & A session will accompany the town hall, which runs from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.

VA representatives at the event will discuss the implementation of the VA Mission Act to increase access to health care, as well as give updates on the services for veterans in Southern Nevada.

Questions about the VA Mission Act may be sent to vhalaspao@va.gov, and some of those may be read during the town hall.

