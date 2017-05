Anita Gargus and her husband Air Force Veteran John Gargus pay honor to fallen soldiers during a memorial service at the Southern Nevada Veterans Cemetery in Boulder City, Sunday, May 28, 2017. Elizabeth Brumley Las Vegas Review-Journal @EliPagePhoto

Attendees of a memorial service for fallen soldiers take a moment of silence at the Southern Nevada Veterans Cemetery in Boulder City, Sunday, May 28, 2017. Elizabeth Brumley Las Vegas Review-Journal @EliPagePhoto

A memorial service for fallen soldiers was held at Southern Nevada Veterans Cemetery in Boulder City, Sunday, May 28, 2017. Elizabeth Brumley Las Vegas Review-Journal @EliPagePhoto

Janice Adams and her husband Robert Adams, who is a veteran, join hundreds of other motorcyclists to attend a memorial service for fallen soldiers at the Southern Nevada Veterans Cemetery in Boulder City, Sunday, May 28, 2017. Elizabeth Brumley Las Vegas Review-Journal @EliPagePhoto

Hundreds of motorcyclists park around the Southern Nevada Veterans Cemetery for a memorial service for fallen soldiers in Boulder City, Sunday, May 28, 2017. Elizabeth Brumley Las Vegas Review-Journal @EliPagePhoto

At least 100 people remembered fallen soldiers during a memorial service at the Southern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Boulder City on Sunday.

On Saturday, American flags were placed at the headstones of U.S. military personnel buried at the cemetery in preparation for Memorial Day.

Volunteers met in the morning to place flags on each gravesite.