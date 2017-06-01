Soldier killed in tank accident at Mojave training facility ID’d

Sgt. Kyle Clayton Thomas (Army.com)

JACKSON, Miss. — The Mississippi National Guard has released the name of the 24-year-old soldier killed when a tank rolled over during a training accident in California.

Sgt. Kyle Clayton Thomas was a native of Amory, Mississippi. He was one of four soldiers in the tank. The other three were injured and have been released from a hospital.

Members of the 155th Armored Brigade Combat Team, based in Tupelo, Mississippi, are participating in a two-week training exercise at the National Training Center at Fort Irwin, California. They are focusing this week on maneuvering tanks.

Thomas was with a battalion based in Senatobia, Mississippi, as are the three injured soldiers.

The accident remains under investigation. It occurred Monday at the facility in the High Mojave Desert midway between San Bernardino, California, and Las Vegas.