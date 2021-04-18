Thunderbirds returning to Las Vegas as 2021 show season begins

They are returning home to Nellis Air Force Base from the Cocoa Beach Air Show in Florida, where they kicked off their new show season.

The Thunderbirds fly over Las Vegas on Monday, on Monday, Nov. 2, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Spring is in the air and so are the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds.

The Thunderbirds will perform a flyover over the Las Vegas Valley between noon and 1 p.m. Monday. They are returning home to Nellis Air Force Base from the Cocoa Beach Air Show in Florida, where they kicked off their new show season and debuted their new show sequence, according to a statement from the squadron.

Here are the details about the Monday flyover:

“East Route: the formation will start flying at low altitudes at Fiesta Station and head west before turning at the South Point Casino. Then, it will soar over eastbound down the Las Vegas strip into North Las Vegas and land at Nellis Air Force Base.”

The Thunderbirds performed a flyover for the Pennzoil 400 race in March at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.