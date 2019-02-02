VA health system hosts fair, town hall in North Las Vegas

The VA Southern Nevada Healthcare System will co-host a Veterans Transition Fair and quarterly town hall meeting Saturday at its location in North Las Vegas.

North Las Vegas VA Medical Center (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The event, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., will include about 60 community and VA organizations to help address veterans with their individual concerns and needs regarding benefits, billing, enrollment and eligibility, non-VA care and patient advocacy, the hospital at 6900 N. Pecos Road said Friday.

There will also be a three-hour workshop at 12:30 to assist transitioning service members and recently discharged veterans with applying for disability, enrolling in health care and services, and requesting and using education benefits.

The quarterly town hall will run from 11 a.m. to noon and will include a question-and-answer session from local VA health care and benefits leaders on national and local activities and initiatives.

Veterans can submit questions in advance to vhalaspao@va.gov, or submit questions prior to the town hall.

The fair is open to the public, and all veterans and their family members.

6900 N. Pecos Road, North Las Vegas