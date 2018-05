The Veteran’s Affairs Southern Nevada Healthcare System in partnership with the Elizabeth Dole Foundation hosted a baby shower on Monday, May 7, 2018, at the North Las Vegas Veterans Affairs Medical Center.

Aleesha Williams, left, gets fitted for a baby sling by Tammy Shoop of Blue Star Mothers during a baby shower sponsored by the Veteran's Affairs Southern Nevada Healthcare System in partnership with the Elizabeth Dole Foundation on Monday, May 7, 2018, at the North Las Vegas Veterans Affairs Medical Center, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

Melissa Clipper, left, of Blue Star Mothers, hands a baby blanket to Jennifer Louise and son Achilles during a baby shower sponsored by the Veteran's Affairs Southern Nevada Healthcare System in partnership with the Elizabeth Dole Foundation on Monday, May 7, 2018, at the North Las Vegas Veterans Affairs Medical Center, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

Chanell Parsons picks up a childrens toy during a baby shower sponsored by the Veteran's Affairs Southern Nevada Healthcare System in partnership with the Elizabeth Dole Foundation on Monday, May 7, 2018, at the North Las Vegas Veterans Affairs Medical Center, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

Yasmeen Donahue, left, walks to the podium after her raffle number was called during a baby shower sponsored by the Veteran's Affairs Southern Nevada Healthcare System in partnership with the Elizabeth Dole Foundation on Monday, May 7, 2018, at the North Las Vegas Veterans Affairs Medical Center, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

Aleesha Williams, left, grabs a bag of diapers during a baby shower sponsored by the Veteran's Affairs Southern Nevada Healthcare System in partnership with the Elizabeth Dole Foundation on Monday, May 7, 2018, at the North Las Vegas Veterans Affairs Medical Center, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

Alexandria Donahue, right, takes a look at a new baby dress her mother Yasmeen won during a raffle at a baby shower sponsored by the Veteran's Affairs Southern Nevada Healthcare System in partnership with the Elizabeth Dole Foundation on Monday, May 7, 2018, at the North Las Vegas Veterans Affairs Medical Center, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

Yasmeen Donahue, left, and daughter Alexandria listen for their raffle number during a baby shower sponsored by the Veteran's Affairs Southern Nevada Healthcare System in partnership with the Elizabeth Dole Foundation on Monday, May 7, 2018, at the North Las Vegas Veterans Affairs Medical Center, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

Sixty U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Centers around the country plan to host baby showers between May 5-16 to honor and support veterans welcoming new children into their families.