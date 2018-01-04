Veterans’ fair slated Jan. 13 at North Las Vegas VA Medical Center

About 50 organizations will participate in the Veterans Resource Fair on Jan. 13 at the VA Medical Center in North Las Vegas.

North Las Vegas VA Medical Center (Keith Rogers/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Southern Nevada Veterans Community Engagement Board, VA Southern Nevada Healthcare System, and VA Reno Regional Benefits Office will co-host the fair along with a quarterly veterans town hall meeting.

The fair runs from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., while the town hall will be held from 11 a.m. to noon at the medical center, 6900 N. Pecos Road.

Approximately 50 community and VA organizations will provide veterans, families and caregivers with information on a variety of veterans-related topics and resources. The event also will offer interactive workshops on caregiver support, financial management, veterans benefits, and transition planning and management for post 9/11 veterans.

Representatives from benefits, billing, enrollment and eligibility, non-VA care, and patient advocacy will be on hand to help veterans’ with their individual concerns.

The town hall, which is open to the public, will include updates from local VA veterans health care and benefits leaders on national and local activities and initiatives. A question-and-answer session will follow; a moderator will ask leaders pre-submitted questions or questions of general interest submitted on comment cards prior to or during the town hall.

Veterans may submit questions in advance to vhalaspao@va.gov.