oct-1
jeff_german
Mormon church hit by cyberattack, personal data exposed

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 13, 2022 - 5:30 pm
 
The Salt Lake Temple, at Temple Square is shown on Oct. 5, 2019, in Salt Lake City. The Church ...
The Salt Lake Temple, at Temple Square is shown on Oct. 5, 2019, in Salt Lake City. The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced they had been hit by a data breach in March on Thursday. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, File)

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced Thursday that unauthorized activity was detected on its computer systems in March that impacted the personal data of church members and employees, among others.

The church stated it has been investigating the activity with law enforcement and cybersecurity experts to better understand the origin and scope of the incident.

Law enforcement authorities said they do not believe the information will be used to harm individuals, according to the church.

The impacted data did not include donation history or any banking information from donors. Information that may have breached included the full names of church members and their basic contact information, email addresses, birthdates, mailing addresses, phone numbers and membership record number.

“We have no indication that any of your personal data has been misused or published” the church wrote in a news release.

The church did not announce the breach until this month due to concerns from law enforcement, who ended their investigation Wednesday.

“Protecting the confidential information of our members, employees, contractors, and friends is critical,” the church wrote. “We continue to do all we can to ensure such information is safeguarded.”

If you would like to speak with a representative from the church with further questions, check the church’s website for the toll-free number for your area.

By / RJ

By Terry Spencer The Associated Press

