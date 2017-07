A motorcyclist died after a crash Thursday night near the Strip, Las Vegas police said.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The rider crashed with two cars about 11:30 p.m. at Dean Martin Drive and Jerry Lewis Way, near West Harmon Avenue, according to Metropolitan Police Department.

Metro Lt. Peter Kisfalvi said the rider was hospitalized with critical injuries but has since died.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

