Motorcyclist dies in crash west of Las Vegas

A motorcyclist died Monday after crashing west of Las Vegas, troopers said.

A motorcyclist died Monday after crashing west of Las Vegas. (Nevada Highway Patrol)

A motorcyclist died Monday after crashing west of Las Vegas. (Nevada Highway Patrol)

A motorcyclist died Monday after crashing west of Las Vegas. (Nevada Highway Patrol)

A motorcyclist died Monday after crashing west of Las Vegas, troopers said.

A 2016 Harley Davidson crashed about 3:30 p.m. New Year’s Day in the southbound lanes on state Route 160 near Blue Diamond, Nevada Highway Patrol trooper Jason Buratczuk said. The rider died at the scene.

Buratczuk said to expect delays, and one southbound lane remained open.

The motorcyclist’s death is the first fatal crash investigated by troopers in Southern Nevada this year.

The Clark County coroner’s office will release the identify of the rider after his family is notified of his death.

No further details were immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Mike Shoro at mshoro@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5290. Follow @mike_shoro on Twitter.