Nation and World

1 dead, 6 injured after crane collapse in Dallas

The Associated Press
June 9, 2019 - 2:35 pm
 
Updated June 9, 2019 - 2:55 pm

DALLAS — A Dallas fire rescue official says one person has been killed and at least six injured when a construction crane fell on an apartment building during a storm with high winds.

Dallas Fire-Rescue spokesman Jason Evans told reporters at a briefing on the accident that a woman in the apartment building was killed when the crane cut a gash in the apartment building, apparently slicing through some of the apartments.

No other details were immediately available.

Dallas was under a severe thunderstorm watch at the time with winds that could exceed 70 mph.

