1 dead, 6 injured after crane collapse in Dallas

Video footage shows that downed crane ripped a large gash into the side of the building.

Officials respond to the scene after a crane collapsed into Elan City Lights apartments amid severe thunderstorms, Sunday, June 9, 2019, in Dallas. Injuries were reported Sunday afternoon when storms pummeled parts of North Texas. (Shaban Athuman/The Dallas Morning News via AP)

Isaiah Allen, a resident of the damaged apartments, holds onto Princess, as he watches officials respond to a scene after a crane collapsed into Elan City Lights apartments in Dallas, Sunday, June 9, 2019. Allen was in his apartment when he said he heard what he thought was the loudest thunderclap he had ever heard but quickly realized the sound came from the collapsed crane. (Shaban Athuman/The Dallas Morning News via AP)

DALLAS — A Dallas fire rescue official says one person has been killed and at least six injured when a construction crane fell on an apartment building during a storm with high winds.

Dallas Fire-Rescue spokesman Jason Evans told reporters at a briefing on the accident that a woman in the apartment building was killed when the crane cut a gash in the apartment building, apparently slicing through some of the apartments.

No other details were immediately available.

Dallas was under a severe thunderstorm watch at the time with winds that could exceed 70 mph.