1 hurt, suspect arrested in high school shooting in Texas

ITALY, Texas — Sheriff’s official say a 15-year-old girl was hurt, airlifted to a hospital after a high school shooting near Dallas.

A 16-year-old suspect has been arrested after the shooting Monday morning at a high school in a small town south of Dallas, sheriff’s officials said.

The Ellis County sheriff’s office said on Twitter that the “shooter is in custody” after the shooting in Italy, some 45 miles south of Dallas. Several law enforcement vehicles and an ambulance were parked outside the school.

The sheriff’s office said students have been removed from the school and that an investigation is ongoing.

A sheriff’s office dispatcher, Debra Murray, told The Associated Press that the shooting took place at Italy High School. Murray declined to release additional details.

A message left with the Italy Independent School District was not immediately returned.

Italy promotes itself as “The Biggest Little Town In Texas” and is located just off Interstate 35 between Dallas and Waco.