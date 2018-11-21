1 person killed in fiery multi-vehicle crash on Brooklyn Bridge

Fire officials say a three-vehicle fiery crash has killed one person on the Brooklyn Bridge in New York City.

The Fire Department of New York said six other people suffered minor injuries.

The crash occurred at around 7 a.m. on Wednesday on the Brooklyn-bound side of the East River bridge.

The entire bridge was closed to traffic for about an hour. Major traffic tie-ups continued to spill onto surrounding roads as it was reopened, beginning with the Manhattan-bound lanes.

Bright orange-red flames engulfed the vehicles and black smoke billowed high into the air.

Huge fire on Brooklyn bridge. Heard a bang and here it is. #NYC pic.twitter.com/bDBUSdytw4 — Alex Yaggy (@alexyaggy) November 21, 2018

#FDNY members are operating on scene of multiple vehicles on fire on the Brooklyn Bridge. There is one civilian fatality reported. The fire has been knocked down. pic.twitter.com/cPG5WVGazA — FDNY (@FDNY) November 21, 2018

Avoid that Brooklyn Bridge during your commute this morning! #brooklynbridge pic.twitter.com/CjqpyEa8Dl — Santia (@Fab_40) November 21, 2018