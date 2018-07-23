11-story Sullivan Tower comes tumbling down in cloud of dust

One of Nashville’s most historic buildings disappeared from the edge of the Tennessee city’s skyline in a matter of seconds.

Sullivan Tower comes down in Nashville (WTVF-Nashville/Inform)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — One of Nashville’s most historic buildings disappeared from the edge of the Tennessee city’s skyline in a matter of seconds.

News outlets report the implosion that brought down the 11-story Sullivan Tower created a thick fog of debris Saturday.

A small crowd watched the demolition.

The implosion followed an effort to preserve the 1940s-era Art Deco office tower.

The Metro Historical Commission recommended it for the National Register. But the developer moved forward with the implosion, saying continued construction on the building made it less historically significant, because it didn’t closely resemble its original form.

The building will be replaced by a sprawling project that is expected to include a music venue, a movie theater and a park.