92°F
weather icon Mostly Clear
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Nation and World

12 dead after soccer stadium stampede in El Salvador

By MARCOS ALEMÁN Associated Press
May 21, 2023 - 10:40 am
 
An injured fan in carried to the field of Cuscatlan stadium in San Salvador, El Salvador, Satur ...
An injured fan in carried to the field of Cuscatlan stadium in San Salvador, El Salvador, Saturday, May 20, 2023. At least nine people were killed and dozens more injured when stampeding fans pushed through one of the access gates at a quarterfinal Salvadoran league soccer match between Alianza and FAS. (AP Photo/Milton Flores)
Rescuers attend an injured fan lying on the field of the Cuscatlan stadium in San Salvador, El ...
Rescuers attend an injured fan lying on the field of the Cuscatlan stadium in San Salvador, El Salvador, Saturday, May 20, 2023. At least nine people were killed and dozens more injured when stampeding fans pushed through one of the access gates at a quarterfinal Salvadoran league soccer match between Alianza and FAS. (AP Photo/Milton Flores)
Bodies are covered with a blanket at the field of Cuscatlan stadium in San Salvador, El Salvado ...
Bodies are covered with a blanket at the field of Cuscatlan stadium in San Salvador, El Salvador, Saturday, May 20, 2023. At least nine people were killed and dozens more injured when stampeding fans pushed through one of the access gates at a quarterfinal Salvadoran league soccer match between Alianza and FAS. (AP Photo/Milton Flores)
Soccer fans are assisted by others fans at the field of the Cuscatlan stadium in San Salvador, ...
Soccer fans are assisted by others fans at the field of the Cuscatlan stadium in San Salvador, El Salvador, Saturday, May 20, 2023. At least nine people were killed and dozens more injured when stampeding fans pushed through one of the access gates at a quarterfinal Salvadoran league soccer match between Alianza and FAS. (AP Photo/Milton Flores)
Fans take to the field of Cuscatlan stadium in San Salvador, El Salvador, Saturday, May 20, 202 ...
Fans take to the field of Cuscatlan stadium in San Salvador, El Salvador, Saturday, May 20, 2023. At least nine people were killed and dozens more injured when stampeding fans pushed through one of the access gates at a quarterfinal Salvadoran league soccer match between Alianza and FAS. (AP Photo/Milton Flores)

SAN SALVADOR, El Salvador — Fans angry at being blocked from entering a Salvadoran soccer league match knocked down an entrance gate to the stadium, leading to a crush that left at least 12 people dead and dozens injured, officials and witnesses said Sunday.

The stampede took place late Saturday during a quarterfinals match between clubs Alianza and Fas at Monumental Stadium in Cuscatlan in southern San Salvador, the nation’s capital.

“The game was scheduled to start at 7:30 p.m. but they closed the gate at 7 p.m. and left us outside (the stadium) with our tickets in our hands,” said Alianza fan José Ángel Penado. “People got angry. We asked them to let us in, but no. So they knocked the gate down.”

Civil Protection director Luis Amaya said about 500 people had been attended to and about 100 were taken to hospitals. At least two of the injured transported to hospitals were in critical condition.

“El Salvador is in mourning,” said a statement from the press office of Salvadoran President Nayib Bukele, which confirmed that at least 12 people had died.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino said Sunday in a speech to a World Health Organization meeting in Geneva that “I simply would like to express, of course, my condolences to all the people of El Salvador for this tragic incident.”

Play was suspended about 16 minutes into the match, when fans in the stands waving frantically began getting the attention of those on the field and carrying the injured out of a tunnel and down to the pitch.

Local television transmitted live images of the aftermath of the stampede, which appeared to be by mainly Alianza fans. Dozens made it onto the field where they received medical treatment. Fans who escaped the crush stood on the field furiously waving shirts attempting to review people lying on the grass barely moving.

“It was a night of terror. I never thought something like this would happen to me,” said Alianza fan Tomas Renderos as he left a hospital where he had received medical attention. “Fortunately I only have a few bruises… but not everyone had my luck.”

Pedro Hernández, president of El Salvador soccer’s first division, said the preliminary information he had was that the stampede occurred because fans pushed through a gate into the stadium.

“It was an avalanche of fans who overran the gate. Some were still under the metal in the tunnel. Others managed to make it to the stands and then to the field and were smothered,” an unidentified volunteer with the Rescue Commandos first aid group told journalists.

National Civil Police Commissioner Mauricio Arriza Chicas, at the scene of the tragedy, said there would be a criminal investigation in conjunction with the Attorney General’s Office.

“We are going to investigate from the ticket sales, the entries into the stadium, but especially the southern zone,” where, he said, the gate was pushed open.

The Salvadoran Soccer Federation said in a statement that it regretted what had happened and voiced support for the victims’ families.

MOST READ
1
Faith Lutheran student dies in crash, a week before graduation
Faith Lutheran student dies in crash, a week before graduation
2
‘The Igniter’ has closed the show with Golden Knights
‘The Igniter’ has closed the show with Golden Knights
3
Woman with 7 DUI arrests says she did not cut off her ankle monitor
Woman with 7 DUI arrests says she did not cut off her ankle monitor
4
A’s pledge for Las Vegas ballpark would be largest in MLB history
A’s pledge for Las Vegas ballpark would be largest in MLB history
5
Waterfront property in Las Vegas? Shoreline hits market
Waterfront property in Las Vegas? Shoreline hits market
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
FILE - A group of several hundred people protest the death of Jordan Neely, Friday, May 5, 2023 ...
Man who killed NYC subway rider to face manslaughter charge
By Jake Offenhartz and Michael R. Sisak The Associated Press

Daniel Penny, a 24-year-old U.S. Marine Corps veteran, will be arrested and face a charge of second degree manslaughter, which could carry a jail term of up to 15 years.

 
Jury finds Trump liable for sexual abuse; rape claim rejected
By Larry Neumeister, Jennifer Peltz and Michael R. Sisak The Associated Press

Columnist E. Jean Carroll was awarded a $5 million judgment against the former president, who has insisted he never assaulted her.

 
Mammograms should start at age 40, health panel says
By Melissa Healy Los Angeles Times

The task force, which previously recommended that breast cancer screenings start at age 50, also says the tests should continue every two years until age 75.

 
SUV driver in deadly Texas crash charged with manslaughter
By Valerie Gonzalez The Associated Press

George Alvarez, 34, of Brownsville, Texas, was charged with eight counts of manslaughter and 10 counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

More stories
7 dead after SUV driver hits crowd at Texas bus stop near border
7 dead after SUV driver hits crowd at Texas bus stop near border
‘We want our team’: A’s fans emotional about proposed Las Vegas move
‘We want our team’: A’s fans emotional about proposed Las Vegas move
9 deaths, 7 injuries reported in shooting at Dallas-area mall
9 deaths, 7 injuries reported in shooting at Dallas-area mall
Officials probe Texas shooter’s possible white supremacist views
Officials probe Texas shooter’s possible white supremacist views
Jim Brown, activist and NFL Hall of Famer, dies at 87
Jim Brown, activist and NFL Hall of Famer, dies at 87
UNLV is no longer the only game in town. That’s the challenge.
UNLV is no longer the only game in town. That’s the challenge.