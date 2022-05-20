80°F
185K pounds of bacon products under recall

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 20, 2022 - 2:36 pm
 
An Iowa company has recalled about 185,610 pounds of ready-to-eat bacon topping products that m ...
An Iowa company has recalled about 185,610 pounds of ready-to-eat bacon topping products that might be contaminated with metal, according to a U.S. Department of Agriculture news release Friday, May 20, 2022. (USDA)

An Iowa company has recalled about 185,610 pounds of ready-to-eat bacon topping products that might be contaminated with metal, according to a U.S. Department of Agriculture news release Friday.

The USDA’s Food Safety and Inspection Service said it expects there to be additional products containing the bacon and urges consumers to check back frequently to view updated lists and labels.

The product was produced on various dates between Feb. 21 and 23 and March 3 and 5.

The following product is subject to recall:

— 5-lb. packages containing “Golden Crisp Patrick Cudahy precooked bacon topping” SKU 43200 12002 with lot codes 2054, 2062 and 2063.

— 5-lb. packages containing “Smithfield precooked bacon topping” SKU 43200 12003 with lot codes 2063 and 2064.

— 5-lb. packages containing “Golden Crisp Patrick Cudahy fully cooked bacon topping applewood smoked” SKU 43200 12296 with lot codes 2053 and 2062.

— 5-lb. packages containing “Smithfield fully cooked bacon topping” SKU 43200 12663 with lot code 2064.

— 5-lb. packages containing “Member’s Mark fully cooked bacon crumbles” SKU 78742240923 with “best if used by” date of “2022-11-18.”

The products subject to recall bear establishment number “EST. 27384” inside the USDA mark of inspection. These items were shipped to distributors and retail locations nationwide. Some of the bacon product may have been used to produce other products.

There have been no confirmed reports of injuries or adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a health care provider, the release said.

Consumers with questions about the recall can contact Smithfield Consumer Affairs hotline at 844-342-2596.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on Twitter.

