Nation and World

2 face murder charges after disabled child knowingly left in car

The Associated Press
August 7, 2019 - 9:26 am
 
Updated August 7, 2019 - 9:27 am

WALTERBORO, S.C. — Authorities say the mother of a 13-year-old girl and a man living with her are charged with murder after intentionally leaving the disabled child inside a hot car for five hours.

A Colleton County Sheriff’s Office report says Rita Pangalangan and Larry King checked on her twice Monday before discovering the doors were locked around 3 p.m., and then went for spare keys. They said she was dead by the time they got the doors unlocked around 4:15 p.m.

The couple was denied bond. It’s not clear if they have lawyers to speak for them.

Pangalangan was the 2014 teacher of the year at Walterboro’s Black Street Early Childhood Center.

Nationally, 26 other children have died in hot vehicles this year, according to https://noheatstroke.org/

THE LATEST
President Donald Trump talks to the press before walking across the South Lawn of the White Hou ...
Protesters greet Trump at Dayton hospital visit
By Jill Colvin and Zeke Miller The Associated Press

Protesters greeted President Donald Trump’s arrival in Dayton Ohio, Wednesday, blaming his incendiary rhetoric for inflaming political and racial tensions in the country.

Gloria Garces kneels in front of crosses at a makeshift memorial near the scene of a mass shoot ...
El Paso shooter surrendered with hands up, say police

Police in El Paso, Texas, say the man charged in a weekend mass shooting that left 22 dead surrendered with his hands up to an officer on a motorcycle before he was taken into custody.

Cyntoia Brown, a woman serving a life sentence for killing a man when she was a 16-year-old pro ...
Convicted for murder as teen, Cyntoia Brown freed after 13 years
By Jonathan Mattise The Associated Press

Cyntoia Brown, championed by celebrities as a symbol of unfair sentencing, was released early Wednesday from the Tennessee Prison for Women, where she had been serving a life sentence for killing a man when she was a 16-year-old prostitute.

Afghans stand near a damaged shop after an explosion in Kabul, Afghanistan, Wednesday, Aug. 7, ...
Taliban suicide car blast in Kabul kills 14 people; 145 wounded
By Rahim Faiez The Associated Press

A Taliban suicide car bomber targeted a police station in the Afghan capital on Wednesday, killing 14 people and wounding 145, officials said in one of the worst attacks in Kabul this year.

This Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019, photo provided by the North Korean government shows what it says a ...
N. Korean missile launches were warning to US, South, says Kim
By Kim Tong-Hyung The Associated Press

North Korea said Wednesday leader Kim Jong Un supervised a live-fire demonstration of newly developed, short-range ballistic missiles intended to send a warning to the U.S. and South Korea over their joint military exercises.