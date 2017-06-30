2 injured after plane crashes on I-405 in Southern California

A small plane crash-landed on a freeway in Orange County, California on Friday, seriously injuring two people on board and snarling traffic on a major north-south artery through the area, authorities said.

Flame and smoke erupt from a twin-engine prop jet after it crashed on Interstate 405, just short of the runway at John Wayne Orange County Airport, in Costa Mesa, Calif., Friday, June 30, 2017. Officials said two people have been injured and will be taken by helicopter to a hospital. The freeway was shut down in both directions. (Rafi Mamalian via AP)

Emergency responders gather round the crash of a Cessna 310 aircraft on Interstate 405, just short of a runway at John Wayne Airport in Costa Mesa, Calif., Friday, June 30, 2017. Two people were injured in the small plane crash. (Chris Carlson/AP)

Emergency responders gather round the crash of a Cessna 310 aircraft on Interstate 405, just short of a runway at John Wayne Airport in Costa Mesa, Calif., Friday, June 30, 2017. Two people were injured in the small plane crash. (Chris Carlson/AP)

LOS ANGELES — A small plane crash-landed on a freeway in Orange County, California on Friday, seriously injuring two people on board and snarling traffic on a major north-south artery through the area, authorities said.

Television images on local news media showed the wreckage of the plane, a Cessna 310, resting on the San Diego (405) Freeway near John Wayne Airport in Santa Ana, covered in fire-retardant foam and surrounded by police and firefighters.

An Orange County sheriff’s spokesman said that two people, identified only as a male and female, had been pulled from the wreckage of the plane and were being taken to a nearby hospital.

There were no details on their condition, and it was not immediately clear if anyone on the ground was also hurt. Arrivals were halted at the airport for about 45 minutes after the crash.





The freeway, the main north-south route through southern Orange County, was shut in both directions, backing up traffic for miles.