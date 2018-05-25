2 injured, suspect in custody in shooting at Indiana school

Authorities said two victims in a shooting at a suburban Indianapolis hospital haven been taken to a hospital and the lone suspect was in custody.

(Thinkstock)

Bryant Orem, a spokesman for the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office, said in a news release that the victims in Friday morning’s attack at Noblesville West Middle School were taken to Methodist Hospital in Indianapolis and their families have been notified. He said no other information was available about the victims.

Orem says the suspect is believed to have acted alone and was taken into custody. No additional information about the suspect was made public.

Helicopter footage showed students being led from the school to buses north of Indianapolis. Orem said they were being taken to Noblesville High School’s gym, where their families can pick them up.

The attack comes a week after an attack at a high school in Santa Fe, Texas, that killed eight students and two teachers.