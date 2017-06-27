20-pound live lobster found in checked luggage at Boston airport

BOSTON — The Transportation Security Administration says a 20-pound (9-kilogram) live lobster has been spotted in a passenger’s luggage at Boston’s Logan International Airport.

TSA: Passenger Tried To Bring 20-Pound Lobster Through Checked Baggage (CBS Philly/Inform)

A TSA agent holding a live lobster that weighs roughly 20 pounds at Boston's Logan International Airport on Sunday, June 26, 2017. TSA spokesman Michael McCarthy said Monday, June 26, that the lobster found Sunday in the passenger's checked luggage at the airport's Terminal C is the "largest" he'd ever seen. (Transportation Security Administration via AP)

TSA spokesman Michael McCarthy says the lobster found Sunday in the passenger’s checked luggage at the airport’s Terminal C is the “largest” he’s ever seen.

McCarthy says the TSA doesn’t prohibit transporting lobsters. The TSA website says a live lobster is allowed through security but must be transported in a “clear, plastic, spill-proof container.”

McCarthy says the lobster was in a cooler and “cooperated quite nicely with the screening process.”

He shared a picture of a TSA agent holding up the crustacean on social media .