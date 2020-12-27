46°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
CORONAVIRUS DATA, UPDATED DAILY
Nation and World

3 dead, 3 hurt in shooting at Illinois bowling alley

The Associated Press
December 26, 2020 - 7:05 pm
 
(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)

ROCKFORD, Ill. — A gunman opened fire inside an Illinois bowling alley, killing three people and injuring three others Saturday night in what authorities believe was a random attack.

A “person of interest” was taken into custody after the shooting at Don Carter Lanes, Rockford Police Chief Dan O’Shea said during a news conference.

O’Shea did not immediately release additional information about the person of interest or the victims. He said he did not think any officers fired their weapons.

Rockford is about 80 miles northwest of Chicago.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

MOST READ
1
Man in his 90s beaten, robbed inside casino parking garage
Man in his 90s beaten, robbed inside casino parking garage
2
He got his cheek swabbed at 24. Nothing happened for 14 years.
He got his cheek swabbed at 24. Nothing happened for 14 years.
3
Speed suspected in fatal Christmas afternoon crash, 100th traffic death
Speed suspected in fatal Christmas afternoon crash, 100th traffic death
4
LETTER: Donald Trump has many good qualities
LETTER: Donald Trump has many good qualities
5
LETTER: Seniors in Nevada’s Tier 3 vaccination level makes no sense
LETTER: Seniors in Nevada’s Tier 3 vaccination level makes no sense
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Kenny Souza, left, Sophia Souza, 2, and Nashua Souza wear face masks while talking with Ray Ham ...
Crowding at Los Angeles malls scrutinized by health inspectors
The Associated Press

Health inspectors and authorities stepped up enforcement at restaurants and shopping malls over the post-Christmas weekend as they desperately seek to curb a coronavirus surge that already has filled some hospitals in California well beyond normal capacity.

 
Canada sees first cases of new coronavirus variant
By / RJ

Officials in Canada’s most populous province have confirmed the first two known Canadian cases of of a more contagious variant of COVID-19 that was first identified in the United Kingdom.

 
FBI at home of possible person of interest in Nashville bomb
By Kimberlee Kruesi, Michael Balsamo and Eric Tucker The Associated Press

Gov. Bill Lee asked the White House on Saturday for federal assistance due to the “severity and magnitude” of the explosion’s impact.

 
Suspicious Nashville explosion knocks communications offline
By Kimberlee Kruesi and Thalia Beaty The Associated Press

Buildings shook streets over from the explosion near a building owned by ATT, which is one block away from the company’s office tower.

This photo provided by The North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) shows the Santa Tra ...
Santa Claus makes it safely around the world
By Patty Nieberg The Associated Press/Report for America

Santa Claus staying safe from COVID-19 as he makes the rounds around the globe.