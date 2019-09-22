86°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
Nation and World

3 dead, 4 hospitalized in suspected drug ODs in Pittsburgh

The Associated Press
September 22, 2019 - 12:09 pm
 

PITTSBURGH — Three people were killed and four others were hospitalized early Sunday in what police said appeared to be a mass drug overdose.

The victims, all men, appear to have taken narcotics at the same time and in the same place in an apartment on Pittsburgh’s South Side, authorities said. It wasn’t immediately clear which drug or combination of drugs was involved. Investigators were interviewing survivors at the hospital.

All of the victims were wearing orange paper bands on their wrists. Police determined the victims initially went to a venue together, then headed to the apartment where they overdosed.

“To be clear, this was not a case of a tainted drug being passed around or distributed in large volume at a large venue which could have affected even more people. It appears to have been isolated to a single location,” the Pittsburgh Department of Public Safety said in a statement. “However, police are concerned about a tainted, potentially deadly batch of drugs in the community.”

Five of the victims were found in an apartment, one in an elevator outside the apartment and one on the street. The hospitalized victims’ conditions ranged from serious to critical.

The apartment building said the victims were not tenants of the building, but knew someone who lived there.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Inclined Glass of beer
Truck wreck spills beer onto interstate surrounding DC
The Associated Press

A stretch of the interstate surrounding the nation’s capital turned into a sticky mess when a truck carrying more than 4,000 pounds of canned beer wrecked.

(Getty Images)
Man with knife killed by police officer in Wyoming
The Associated Press

Witnesses say the officer ordered the man to disarm and when the man did not comply, he was killed by a single shot to the head.

Carmen Blandin Tarleton, of Thetford, Vt,, is escorted by her surgeon Dr. Bohdan Pomahac while ...
Face transplant recipient’s donor face now failing
The Associated Press

Six years ago, she received a face transplant at Brigham and Woman’s Hospital in Boston, where she’s being evaluated for a possible second transplant.

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson waves to welcome the Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Ham ...
Boris Johnson heads to UN, urging world to see beyond Brexit
By Jill Lawless The Associated Press

Prime Minister Boris Johnson headed for the United Nations in New York on Sunday to argue that post-Brexit Britain will be a dynamic world power taking the lead on tackling climate change and an unstable Middle East. But he and his country face some big hurdles.