3 women allege harrassment, sue Charlie Rose and CBS News

Three women who worked with Charlie Rose have filed a sexual harassment lawsuit against CBS News and the television journalist. The lawsuit was filed Friday in New York.

It says the women, who were in their early 20s when they were hired, were subjected to “predatory behavior” including repeated physical and verbal sexual harassment as Rose inquired about their sex lives and boasted of his exploits with women.

Rose was fired in November as “CBS This Morning” anchor.

His PBS interview show was canceled. The Washington Post has reported that more than two dozen women say Rose harassed them.

CBS did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

In a statement when the allegations first surfaced, Rose apologized for “inappropriate behavior,” but said some allegations were not accurate.