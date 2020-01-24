58°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Nation and World

34 US troops suffered brain injuries from Iran’s strike, Pentagon says

By Robert Burns The Associated Press
January 24, 2020 - 9:51 am
 

WASHINGTON — The Pentagon said Friday that 34 U.S. troops were diagnosed with traumatic brain injuries suffered in this month’s Iranian missile strike on an Iraqi air base, and that half of the troops have returned to their military duties.

Seventeen of the 34 are still under medical observation, according to Jonathan Hoffman, the chief Pentagon spokesman.

President Donald Trump had initially said he was told that no troops had been injured in the Jan. 8 strike. The military said symptoms were not immediately reported after the strike and in some cases became known days later.

After the first reports that some soldiers had been hurt, Trump referred to them as “headaches” and said the cases were not as serious as injuries involving the loss of limbs.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Followers of Shiite cleric Muqtada al-Sadr gather in Baghdad, Iraq, Friday, Jan. 24, 2020. Thou ...
Tens of thousands of Iraqis rally against US troops
By Qassem Abdul-Zahra and Samya Kullab The Associated Press

There were no official estimates of the turnout and organizers gave varying figures, but it clearly fell short of the “million-man” march that had been called for by a Shiite cleric

 
2 killed in early morning explosion in Houston
By Juan A. Lozano The Associated Press

Two people died after a massive explosion Friday leveled a warehouse in Houston, damaging nearby buildings and homes.

Harvey Weinstein gets into a vehicle as he leaves the courthouse following the second day of hi ...
Expert to weigh in on why accusers kept interacting with Weinstein
By Tom Hays and Michael R. Sisak The Associated Press

If the once-revered Hollywood mogul is a sexual predator, as prosecutors and many women allege, why did some of his accusers keep interacting with him for years after their alleged assaults?

Rural Fire Service large air tanker 134, operated by Coulson Aviation in the U.S. state of Oreg ...
Americans killed in Australia plane crash identified
The Associated Press

The three American firefighters who were killed when the aerial water tanker they were in crashed while battling wildfires in Australia have been identified by their employer.

FILE - This Oct. 1, 2012 file photo shows moderator Jim Lehrer outside Magness Arena, site of a ...
Jim Lehrer, ‘NewsHour’ host and debate moderator, dies at 85
By Mark Kennedy and David Bauder The Associated Press

For seven straight presidential elections, he was the sole journalist sitting across from the candidates for the first debate of the general election campaign.

In a Jan. 9, 2019, file photo, Annabella Sciorra attends HBO's "The Sopranos" 20th anniversary ...
‘Sopranos’ actress confronts Weinstein about alleged rape from stand
By Michael R. Sisak, Tom Hays and Jennifer Peltz The Associated Press

For more than a quarter-century, Annabella Sciorra told only few friends that the once-revered producer had pinned her to a bed and violated her, until she came forward publicly in 2017.