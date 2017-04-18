35 Tax Day 2017 deals, discounts and freebies

(Thinkstock)

While Tax Day certainly isn’t a holiday that causes most people to celebrate, the end of tax season can bring some pretty sweet deals. Sure, Tax Day 2017 is the day when taxes are due once and for all, but it’s also a day when stores, restaurants, websites and businesses offer deals, discounts, freebies and coupons.

Here are some of the best deals for Tax Day 2017, which falls on Tuesday, April 18 this year.

Specials on travel and transportation

Traveling bargain hunters often find that April is a great time to get away.

Best Western: Through the month of April, Best Western will give its rewards members a $10 gift card with every stay.

Hampton by Hamilton: AAA members can take 15 percent off the best available rates with coupon code AAA through Tax Day Eve, which is April 17.

JetBlue: From now through April 25, go to JetBlueTaxReturnFlight.com for a chance to win one of 1,000 free one-way flights. The drawing is only open to people who owed money to Uncle Sam.

Medieval Times: Coupon code SBEB17 gets adults into Medieval Times for $37.95. Kids pay only $29.95 through the end of April.

Wilderness at the Smokies: Save up to 20 percent on select stays in the Great Smoky Mountains through the end of May with coupon code SB17.

Food, drink and dining deals for Tax Day

When taxes are due, taxpayers get hungry. Here are a few ways to save at your favorite restaurants.

Arby’s: No purchase is required to get a free order of curly fries.

Bob Evan’s: Tax 30 percent off your bill with this coupon. Valid only on April 18.

Boston Market: Enjoy a half chicken meal, two sides, cornbread, cookie and a regular drink for $10.40 on Tax Day.

Boston’s: Register for the MyBoston’s Rewards program and get a free order of wings on April 18.

Bruegger’s Bagels: Snag a Big Bagel Bundle (13 bagels and two containers of cream cheese) for $10.40 from April 14-19. Offer available online.

California Tortilla: Say the password “Tax Crunch” on April 18 and receive free chips and queso.

Capriotti’s: Upgrade any sandwich from small to medium size for free on Tax Day.

Chili’s: Sip on $6 pineapple or blueberry margaritas all day on April l18 at participating locations.

Chuck E. Cheese’s: Get two large 1-topping pizzas for $22.

Cinnabon: No coupon needed for two free Classic Bites.

Firehouse Subs: Get a free medium sub when you buy an additional medium or large sub, chips and medium drink. Coupon is valid through April 20.

Great American Cookies: All customers get a free Birthday Cake Cookie on April 18.

Hot Dog on a Stick: All customers can get one free Original Turkey Dog.

Hungry Howie’s: Buy a large, one-topping pizza at regular menu price, get a medium one-topping pizza for 18 cents using promo code TAXDAY. The deal is valid for online and carry-out purchases from April 17-19 at participating locations.

McDonald’s: Deals vary by franchise, but some locations are offering BOGO Big Macs and Quarter Pounders with Cheese for 1 cent, 15 cents or 25 cents. Other restaurants are giving away a free small French Fries, while others are offering 59 cent hamburgers in celebration of Tax Day 2017. Be sure to check with your local McDonald’s.

Noodles & Company: Order $10 or more online and get $4 off with code TAXDAY17.

Schlotzsky’s: Get a free The Original sandwich with a purchase of a medium drink and a bag of chips. The deal is good only on April 18.

Sonny’s BBQ: The barbecue chain will once again offer its Irresistible Ribs Special (IRS). Get Sweet & Smokey or House Dry-Rubbed Rib Dinners with two sidekicks and homemade bread for half price. No coupon is necessary, and the offer is valid for Dine-in and Takeout.

World of Beer: Sip on a free cold beer on April 18, regardless of whether you owe Uncle Sam money or you got a refund

Tax Day specials on clothing, shoes and accessories

Use your tax refund to start the summer in style.

H&M: April 19 is the last day to mix and match tops and bottoms for kids up to 10 years old for $9.99. The offer is good both in-store and online. Get your coupon.

Joe’s New Balance Outlet: Use coupon code APRILTIER to take 40 percent off your purchase through May 6.

Justice: Justice Credit Card holders can take 10 percent off every Tuesday in April through the end of the month.

Shoe Carnival: Take $5 off orders of $39.98 and $15 off orders of $74.98 or more both in-store and online. Good at all locations through 11:59 p.m. on April 18. Get your coupon code.

Zazzle: Use coupon code APRIL17DEALZ to take up to half off April Deals through the end of the month.

Tax Day 2017 deals on everything else

Here are a few miscellaneous deals for Tax Day 2017.

FaucetDirect.com: Use coupon code VIGO30 to save an extra 30 percent on Vigo merchandise through the end of the month.

Planet Fitness: Enjoy a free tax week HydroMassage at participating gyms with this coupon. Offer is good through April 22.

Revzilla: No coupon code is needed to save up to 59 percent on select brands through the end of April.

Staples: Destroy old tax records or up to 2 lbs. of any documents for free in-store using this coupon.

Think Geek: Get a free T-shirt when you spend $50 or more in April with coupon code WOMBOCOMBO.

Udemy: Use your tax refund to better yourself. Take any online course for just $19 through the end of April with coupon code APRUDEMY17.

Now that tax season is behind you, look ahead by scoring some deals and discounts. Use the money the government refunds you to buy the things you want and need at a lower price.