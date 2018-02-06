3rd Colorado officer killed while on duty since first of year

Colorado is mourning the loss of its third law enforcement officer killed in the line of duty since New Year’s Eve after a sheriff’s deputy was shot while investigating a stolen car.

An American flag waves in the wind as a police procession travels along South Nevada Avenue for El Paso County Sheriff's Deputy Micah Flick, Monday, Feb. 5, 2018, in Colorado Springs, Colo. Flick was shot and killed while he and other officers were investigating a stolen vehicle earlier Monday. (Dougal Brownlie/The Gazette via AP)

Two deputies hug at the scene of a shooting in Colorado Springs, Colo., Monday, Feb. 5, 2018. Police in Colorado Springs say they are responding to a "critical incident" in a neighborhood of single-family homes, apartment buildings and retail stores in east Colorado Springs. (Nadav Soroker/The Gazette via AP)

El Paso County Sheriff Deputies run into the ambulance entrance at UCHealth Memorial Hospital Central following a shooting in Colorado Springs, Colo., Monday, Feb. 5, 2018. Police in Colorado Springs say they are responding to a "critical incident" in a neighborhood of single-family homes, apartment buildings and retail stores in east Colorado Springs. (Jerilee Bennett/The Gazette via AP)

An El Paso County Sheriff's deputy works the scene of a shooting in Colorado Springs, Colo., Monday, Feb. 5, 2018. Police in Colorado Springs say they are responding to a "critical incident" in a neighborhood of single-family homes, apartment buildings and retail stores in east Colorado Springs. (Nadav Soroker/The Gazette via AP)

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Colorado is mourning the loss of its third law enforcement officer killed in the line of duty since New Year’s Eve after a sheriff’s deputy was shot while investigating a stolen car.

Micah Flick, 34, was killed and four others — two sheriff’s deputies, a police officer and a bystander — were wounded Monday in a shooting in a neighborhood of single-family homes, apartments and retail stores just east of downtown Colorado Springs, a city of about 465,000.

“They encountered an adult male suspect, a struggle ensued and shots were fired,” Colorado Springs Police Chief Pete Carey said at a press conference at the hospital where Flick and the injured were taken. The lone suspect was killed, authorities said.

Flick was killed on his 11th anniversary with the sheriff’s office. He leaves behind a wife and 7-year-old twins.

“Deputy Flick was an outstanding member of my agency and he will be missed,” said El Paso County Sheriff Bill Elder, who choked up while talking to reporters.

Flags were again lowered on state buildings at the order of Gov. John Hickenlooper, who said that the deadly violence against officers is having a “grave impact” on Colorado.

“We will once more come together to provide sympathy and strength for the deputy’s loved ones and pray for the recovery of those injured; however, we also must come together and say enough is enough,” he said in a statement.

Authorities have not released details about the conditions of the wounded.

It also wasn’t clear who fired or how many shots were fired. Carey and Elder didn’t take questions after delivering brief statements Monday.

Jason Adams, 52, who lives nearby, told the Colorado Springs Gazette he heard gunshots and ran to the scene, which he described as a “war zone.”

He said he saw emergency responders tending to three people lying on the ground, one of whom appeared to have bullet wounds in the side of his torso..

Police remained in the area hours after the shooting, while other officers and bystanders lined the streets to watch as a procession drove Flick’s body from a local hospital to the county coroner’s office.

The Gazette reported that the shooting happened as a group was donating 14 new tactical vest packages to the sheriff’s office and police department. During the presentation, a police officer reportedly arrived in tears and officers began hugging one another.

Carey said Monday marked another tough day for all law-enforcement agencies.

“Tonight there is no distinction between our uniforms. State Patrol, sheriff’s office and the Colorado Springs Police Department, our hearts are all broken,” he said.