4 hospitalized Sunday after deadly Grand Canyon helicopter crash

The four surviving victims of a deadly Saturday evening helicopter crash in the Grand Canyon were hospitalized in Las Vegas early Sunday after an hourslong rescue effort, officials said.

A Papillon helicopter at Grand Canyon West on the Hualapai Nation Indian Reservation in Arizona on Sunday, Feb. 11, 2018. (Patrick Connolly/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @PConnPie

A helicopter flies over East Diamond Bar Road on the Hualapai Nation Indian Reservation in Arizona on Sunday, Feb. 11, 2018. (Patrick Connolly/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @PConnPie

The Grand Canyon West Airport on the Hualapai Nation Indian Reservation in Arizona on Sunday, Feb. 11, 2018. Patrick Connolly Las Vegas Review-Journal @PConnPie

Papillon helicopters sit next to a security checkpoint at Grand Canyon West on the Hualapai Nation Indian Reservation in Arizona on Sunday, Feb. 11, 2018. Patrick Connolly Las Vegas Review-Journal @PConnPie

A Hualapai Police Station at Grand Canyon West on the Hualapai Nation Indian Reservation in Arizona on Sunday, Feb. 11, 2018. Patrick Connolly Las Vegas Review-Journal @PConnPie

A fire and rescue station at Grand Canyon West on the Hualapai Nation Indian Reservation in Arizona on Sunday, Feb. 11, 2018. Patrick Connolly Las Vegas Review-Journal @PConnPie

Signs to the entrance of Grand Canyon West and the Hualapai Nation Indian Reservation in Arizona on Sunday, Feb. 11, 2018. According to Hualapai Nation police chief, a Papillon Grand Canyon helicopter crashed on Saturday near Quartermaster Canyon Arizona. (Patrick Connolly/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @PConnPie

Signs to the entrance of Grand Canyon West and the Hualapai Nation Indian Reservation in Arizona on Sunday, Feb. 11, 2018. According to Hualapai Nation police chief, a Papillon Grand Canyon helicopter crashed on Saturday near Quartermaster Canyon Arizona. (Patrick Connolly Las Vegas Review-Journal) @PConnPie

A tour group leaves Papillon Grand Canyon Helicopters' new Hoover Dam helipad located adjacent to Hoover Dam Lodge hotel-casino in Boulder City, Thursday, Sept. 8, 2016. Jason Ogulnik/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Six passengers and a pilot were on board the Eurocopter EC130 belonging to Boulder City-based Papillon Grand Canyon Helicopters when it crashed about 5:20 p.m. Saturday near Quartermaster Canyon, about 60 miles west of Peach Springs, Arizona, Hualapai Nation Police Chief Francis Bradley confirmed.

The crash killed three people and injured four others, who were being treated at the scene until about 2 a.m. Sunday when emergency personnel were able to extract the victims from the crash site and airlift them to University Medical Center. As of 10 a.m. Sunday, a hospital spokeswoman confirmed the four victims were still alive but in critical condition.

It wasn’t immediately clear whether the pilot was one of the three who were killed. Bradley told the Las Vegas Review-Journal that he had “no names, genders, ages” of the seven victims.

“We are now in a recovery and investigative mode,” Bradley said Sunday, adding that National Transportation Safety Board officials were expected to respond to the scene sometime Sunday afternoon. FAA spokesman Allen Kenitzer confirmed Saturday the FAA also will assist with the investigation.

In the aftermath of the crash, strong winds gusting up to 50 mph Saturday evening and the rugged terrain were making it difficult for first responders to reach the victims.

“We’re having extreme difficulty right now,” Bradley told the newspaper on Saturday.

The helicopter crashed under unknown circumstances, Kenitzer wrote in an email Saturday, adding that the chopper had sustained “substantial damage.”

Asked Sunday morning whether wind speeds could have contributed to the crash, Bradley said he would “not begin to speculate.”

On Aug. 10, 2001, a Eurocopter AS350 operated by Papillon, on an air tour out of Las Vegas, crashed and burned in the Grand Wash Cliffs area, near Meadview. The pilot and five passengers were killed.

Long-running tour company

Papillon, whose website says it is the longest-running helicopter touring company, was founded in 1965 by Elling Halvorson and celebrated its 50th anniversary in 2015.

Halvorson, at the time a construction company owner, ferried workers and clients via helicopter to his 13.5-mile water pipeline work sites that he ran in the Grand Canyon, according to a Las Vegas Review-Journal 2015 company profile.

The sights from the helicopter inspired Halvorson to start the touring business. But the touring operation, which attracts 600,000 passengers a year, lost money its first four years, Halvorson recalled at the time. “We had to learn how to market Las Vegas,” he said.

The 600-employee company has a fleet of 48 helicopters.

The business first operated from the Grand Canyon’s South Rim before expanding operations to McCarran International Airport in 1997. It started operating out of Boulder City Airport in 2004 and opened a 45,000-square-foot base there in 2009.

