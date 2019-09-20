4 killed, many injured in tour bus crash near Bryce Canyon in Utah

Officials say a tour bus carrying “Chinese-speaking tourists” crashed Friday near the national park in southern Utah, killing four people and injuring at least a dozen others.

Bryce Canyon National Park in Utah (Deborah Wall)

A tour bus crash Friday in Utah’s Bryce Canyon National Park left four people dead and at least 12 critically injured.

In a tweet posted just after 11:05 a.m., the Utah Highway Patrol announced the crash on State Route 160 in Bryce Canyon, about 250 miles from Las Vegas. The tour bus had been carrying “Chinese-speaking tourists,” the agency said.

As of about 12:30 p.m., authorities confirmed that four were dead and between 12 and 15 others were flown to local hospitals with critical injuries, according to the Highway Patrol.

The highway, which leads to the main entrance into the park, was closed for the investigation.

No other details were immediately available.

