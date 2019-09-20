81°F
Nation and World

4 killed, many injured in tour bus crash near Bryce Canyon in Utah

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 20, 2019 - 12:16 pm
 
Updated September 20, 2019 - 1:26 pm

A tour bus crash Friday in Utah’s Bryce Canyon National Park left four people dead and at least 12 critically injured.

In a tweet posted just after 11:05 a.m., the Utah Highway Patrol announced the crash on State Route 160 in Bryce Canyon, about 250 miles from Las Vegas. The tour bus had been carrying “Chinese-speaking tourists,” the agency said.

As of about 12:30 p.m., authorities confirmed that four were dead and between 12 and 15 others were flown to local hospitals with critical injuries, according to the Highway Patrol.

The highway, which leads to the main entrance into the park, was closed for the investigation.

No other details were immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Rio Lacanlale at rlacanlale@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @riolacanlale on Twitter.

